The Best Disney+ Spain series They escape what you might think at first glance. While the streaming platform of the mouse house is home to Marvel series and the series of Star Wars, There is much more variety of tastes, styles and genres of what you imagine within your wide catalog.

The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, Scarlet Witch and Vision, Loki, Búho House, The Simpsons, Futurama, High School Musical: The musical: The series or Spanish series like You would also do it, the last either The invisible girl They are some of his most popular, dear and acquaintance titles.

But we must not forget that In Disney+ Spain, within the Star section, we have access to many adult series: The Bear, only murders in the building, The Americaons, Dopesick, ABBOTT School either What we do in the shadows They are titles of Hulu, fx or the channel ABC that in our country they are available through this platform.

In the next list we have gathered only The best of what you can find in Disney+ Spain, Within any of its corners. The list will be updated with new interesting premieres to form the Definitive ranking with the best Disney+ Spain series.

The most overwhelming television cuisine is also one of the best armed dramas on the current panorama. Christopher Storer cooking over low heat the anxiety attacks of his characters, all crushed in the worst of the aspirational Turmix of capitalism, while an exceptional cast headed by Jeremy Allen White puts the stove to red alive. – DDP

​







The daring series created by Donald Glover would be the crown jewel of any catalog. The twisted acidity with which he portrays the day to day of his African -American characters (an impressive quarry with interpreters as perfect as Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield or Zazie Beetz) only has a paragon in the visual mat of authentic luxury that directors like Hiro Murai have conferred to his episodes. – DDP

​







Shogun has been one of Disney +'s great bets in 2024 and is not for less. This new adaptation of James Clavell's homonymous novel is a narrative feat from beginning to end and an experience that we may not be so accustomed. It places us in Japan of the year 1600, when a European drifting ship ends on the coast and becomes key to the war that the country is about to live. Blood will be shed by the fate of the nation, but the most important thing will always fall on the weight of words. – As







Lily James’s most extraordinary work. Pamela Anderson may not be well given this return to her past, but with her speakers, the demadres in Cancun and the claim of the machismo of the time, the series that tells the ordeal that meant the viralization of a sexual video for the Beach vigilante and her then husband Tommy Lee, drummer of the Mötley Crüe group (played by a spectacular Sebastian Stan), He has managed to sneak into all the lists of best miniseries. — WAS

​

5 ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’





Before the mental exhaustion that has meant trying (not to get) to follow Marvel’s productions, Stan Lee’s house hit us with this love story between avengers that we will not say that even those who are not fans of The superheroes (too many powers between it), but that tribute that makes television formulas from the past would deserve it well. Elizabeth Olsen demonstrating why they had always had to give more prominence in the MCU. — WAS







Possibly, the best series of ‘Star Wars’ that the galaxy has given so far. With Diego Luna as the protagonist, the Showrunner Tony Gilroy has returned the political intrigue and revolutionary espionage to ‘Star Wars’ in a way that we already believed lost forever.

7 ‘See you in another life’





The Sánchez-Cabezudo brothers (‘Crematorio’, ‘The area’) have approached the Asturian plot of the 11-M attacks in Madrid with the rigor and seriousness that characterizes their series. His base is Manuel Jabois’ book from his interviews with Gabriel Montoya Vidal, convicted of transporting the explosives they would deton Trashorras. As disturbing as that sequence in the supermarket that marks the banality of evil in the cerebellum.







If you think that the teen adventures in fantastic worlds are a genre overcome, Dana Terrace (‘Gravity Falls’) is here to get the idea with a journey to the boiling islands. With his humor between the eschatological and the endearing and his characters with charisma (headed by Luz Noceda, that interdimensional disaster bisexual), ‘Búho house’ knew how to face both the ultras diatribes and to the desdén of a Disney that forced to finish off its story With three special chapters. – Yg

9 ‘Fleishman is in trouble’





Doing justice to his own novel, Taffy Brodesser-Akner signs one of the most suggestive dramatic bets through the streets of New York with a dissection of the medium age crisis through divorce between the characters of Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes, with A script turn that resignifies everything. – JZ

​

10 ‘Only murders in the building’ Thinking about it, bringing two kings of comedy like Steve Martin and Martin Short with a millennial icon like Selena Gomez didn’t have to go well. Then you discover that the creators are Martin himself (the last name) and John Robert Hoffman (‘Grace and Frankie’), you add a murder in a building with each neighbor more weird than the previous one and finish with the fashionable podcasts of True Crime and what you end up really considering is how you had lived so far without this comic trio in your life. — WAS

​







Feared and hated by the world they have sworn to protect … and what they have left. While the return of Marvel’s mutants to the big screen turns and revolts, take advantage and engage at this continuation of the mythical animated series that adapts some of the most important plot arches of the comic with a freshness, dynamism and a very bad milk To thank, especially if we think how the cotarro is currently in the superhero cinema. – Yg







Thanks to this anthological series, whose short ones gather the best of current animation, the galaxy very, far away, look like a game field with space for (almost) anything. Studies as reputable as Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Trigger (Japan), Guiri (Spain) and British Aardman (Wallace and Gromit) give birth brief stories where the epic butcher shops with light saber and the most rich stories fit equally . – Yg

13 ‘Dopesick: History of an addiction’





This miniseries, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard or Rosario Dawson, among others, transports the viewer, throughout its nine episodes, to the nucleus of the fight against opioid addiction so widespread in the United States, and that goes from The Purdue Pharma Board Room to a punished Mining Community of Virginia, through the offices of the DEA.

​







It is likely that Matt Groening could not predict in his mitic ‘futurama’ the retro-infantil fervor that seems to characterize the society of the 21st century, but his series, born in 1999 as face B of ‘The Simpsons’, when the yellow family He returned generalist, has been and remains a great barometer of what we could become in the twentieth century. If we arrive! — PAIR

15 ‘Little beautiful things’





Another book taken from Reese Witherspoon’s shelf, with Kathryn Hahn starring a kind of spiritual sequel to ‘Wild Soul’. The self -referential words of author Cheryl Strayed again claim the imperfect woman. – JZ

​







The series that changed everything in the galaxy very far has Pedro Pascal under the Mandalorian helmet and an infallible weapon: maximum reconcentrated worship in pointed ears; Of course, we talk about Baby Yoda.

Zoe Stein (‘Mantícora’) makes a great interpretation in this adaptation of a Blue Jeans book where a father and daughter are involved in the investigation of the murder of a teenager murdered in the fictional town of Cárdena, in Andalusia.

18 ‘By mandate of heaven’





Miniseries inspired by the homonymous bestseller of Jon Krakauer, who moves us to Salt Lake Valley (Utah, USA), in 1984. A residential neighborhood in which Inspector Jeb Pyre, played by Andew Garfield, will have to clarify the bloody murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby. The investigations will lead the protagonist to question their own faith and discover some of the most horrible secrets of Mormonism.

​

19 ‘Welcome to Chippendales’





Gasolinero to the head of the first Strippers Club for women. A story like the Steve “Banerjee is sold alone, although it helps to have been created by Robert Siegel (‘Pam & Tommy’), which has Kumail Nanjiani as the protagonist, who has crimes in between and that is based on A real story. Yes, as you heard it, in the 80s, this Indian immigrant managed to turn his life to become a rich successful businessman. Of course, with the occasional murder in between. — WAS

​







The bet captained by Rosario Dawson’s Togruta meets the demanding expectations of the Warsie public giving continuity to the lively ‘Star Wars Rebels’. The series inherits the adventurous and innovative spirit of its animated predecessor, but unwildingly from the Skywalker (Ahem, Anakin), with its moral dilemmas and the always complicated but socorid apprentice-maestro relationship. – JZ







In his descent to the hell of addiction, Javier Giner signs one of the most shocking Spanish series of 2024. He achieves the perfect balance between shadows and light, between the disease and recovery, with Oriol Pla by delivering the interpretation of his career in the Skin of the protagonist. – JZ

