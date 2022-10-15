Starting on Sunday, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold its 20th Congress, a great meeting that promises to go down in history: Xi Jinping should become the first Chinese leader since Mao Zedong to serve three consecutive terms. But the big CCP meeting should also make it possible to measure the real extent of Xi Jinping’s dominance over the party.

With 2,296 delegates, the XX Congress of the Chinese Communist Party will open on Sunday, October 16 in Beijing and will be a great celebration of the largest political party in the world, with more than 96 million members in China.

The big meeting will be crucial for CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping. The current Chinese leader will have a third term at the head of the party on the occasion of this historic Congress. Since Mao Zedong, a rule prohibited a leader from accumulating more than two successive terms.

A limitation originally established to avoid excessive concentration of power in the hands of a single man and avoid the excesses of the reign of Mao Zedong. But Xi flouted the rule by erasing it from official texts in 2018, paving the way for a possible lifetime term.

File, Archive. Chinese President Xi Jinping is shown speaking from Beijing in this video capture taken on January 25, 2021. © AFP, World Economic Forum

Drastic security measures in Beijing

The current leader of the world’s second largest economic power has also done everything possible to ensure that his coronation runs smoothly. Beijing has lived since June to the rhythm of the security measures put in place on the sidelines of the preparation of the XX Congress.

More than a million people have been arrested, employees of major Beijing-based companies are barred from leaving the city during the Congress period, and visitors carrying bottles of water are “invited” to take a sip in front of the police to show that they are not transporting dangerous liquids, according to the ‘Financial Times’.

On Sunday, October 9, Xi Jinping also brought together the 300-member Central Committee for a final rehearsal of announcements to be made during the Congress.

The result will come to light from October 16. More than two years ago, before Covid-19, most observers thought the suspense was limited: it was to be Xi Jinping’s Enshrinement Congress.

But in the meantime, “there has been the pandemic and the controversial application of the very costly ‘covid zero’ policy, the Sino-American tensions in the midst of the trade dispute and the rapprochement between China and Russia, at the time when Vladimir Putin unleashed war in Ukraine, condemned by much of the international community,” says Marc Lanteigne, a specialist in Chinese politics at the Arctic University of Norway.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting in Beijing on February 4, 2022. © أ ف ب

For the expert, Xi Jinping has concentrated power in his hands to such an extent that it will be difficult for him to free himself from all responsibility if certain political orientations are called into question.

There would therefore be two possible scenarios: a congress that confirms or reinforces Xi Jinping’s permanence in the party or a “summit that allows us to see how much power he has managed to maintain despite everything,” summarizes Lanteigne.

Experts desperately look for signs

If the main theme of this Congress is clear, guessing in advance which of the scenarios will triumph “is a matter of speculation, since the party has become opaque under Xi Jinping”, acknowledges Daniel Leese, historian and sinologist at the University of Freiburg .

Tracking down the warning signs of shifting power relations used to be a favorite game of Sinologists approaching a CCP Congress.

They could be “leaks” of working papers in the official press, written by an expert from one faction or another within the party. It was a way to know who was on the rise among the top executives.

A man rides a bicycle through a hutong alley hung with Chinese national flags, ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China, 14 October 2022. REUTERS – TINGSHU WANG

But this year nothing or almost nothing is noticeable. One of the main trends would be “a drop in the number of pro-Xi Jinping propaganda articles for some time. Which, in itself, has been seen by some as an indicator of the direction of the political wind,” Leese says. .

This sign, however, remains difficult to interpret. “It can also mean that Xi Jinping has lost his shine, or that he is so sure of his ascendancy that he doesn’t even need propaganda anymore,” estimates the German historian.

The speculations will end with the raising of the curtain of the XX Congress. It is still necessary to know how to decipher the ritual and to know the keys of the CCP’s grammar to read between the lines the official communiqués.

Xi Jinping and the different sides

In the official scenery of a CCP congress, the most important moment occurs during the presentation of the 25 members of the Politburo, the highest decision-making body within the party.

On the occasion of this XX Congress, almost half of the seats can be renewed, because the incumbents have exceeded the age limit (68 years). “We will see at this point how many are loyal to Xi Jinping and get elected there,” Leese said.

This will be the main moment of truth, because the composition of this body reflects the balance of forces between the different factions and “the political room for maneuver that Xi Jinping will have,” Lanteigne specifies.

In fact, there are different sides within the CCP, despite giving the image of being a party completely dedicated to the cause of Xi Jinping.

Two of the main clans that could still give the general secretary a hard time are “the Shanghai clique, backed by former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, who advocates more economic reforms, and the Young Communist faction, which defends the primacy of the party about its leaders”, summarize the experts interviewed by France 24.

But to unravel these internal struggles, it is still necessary to know which side each member of the group belongs to.

The importance of “Xi Jinping Thoughts”

Li Keqiang, the current prime minister, will be one of the most revealing indicators of Xi Jinping’s control for the uninitiated. At 67, he is theoretically approaching retirement age and the Chinese president has gone to great lengths to minimize his influence.

The time would have come for Xi to replace him with one of his followers. “If he doesn’t, it’s a sign that Xi Jinping has failed to shake the status quo in his favor,” said Alex Payette, a sinologist and director of Montreal-based firm Cercius Group.

If Li Keqiang remains at the forefront of power, it is also a beginning of undermining a part of Xi Jinping’s economic policy.

A woman walks past a banner welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China, 14 October 2022. REUTERS – TINGSHU WANG

“The prime minister, although erased, benefits from the image of a sympathetic man who has his own economic ideas. If Xi Jinping fails to replace him, it will also be a sign that the party may want to try another economic approach in the current context of growth slowdown,” judges Lanteigne.

But this congress is not just a matter of people. Symbols and ideology will play an important role here.

“One of the big questions will be whether Xi Jinping will manage to shorten the title of his ideological contribution to the party, which is called ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism,'” says Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Socialism. Oriental and African Studies from the University of London.

This long title mainly highlights the orientations and not so much the name of the Chinese president, who would prefer that his thought go down in history under the title ‘Xi Jinping’s Thought’ or ‘Xi Jinping’s Marxist Thought’.

A significant nuance because the reformulations no longer refer to China, and by extension to the CCP. If the 20th Congress ratifies this amendment, Xi Jinping will be officially elevated above the party, which, for Steve Tsang, “would destroy the entire edifice of collective decision-making and no longer make Xi Jinping a party strongman, but a dictator.

*Article adapted from its original in French