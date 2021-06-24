A team of scientists from the Cornell University, along with the American Museum of Natural History, have managed to identify up to 2,034 nearby star systems within a radius of 326 light years, that they could find our planet easily in case there was extraterrestrial life.

According to the research, published in the journal Nature, since human civilization took its first steps of life on Earth are 1,715 star systems that could have seen our planet, while 319 more could do so in the next 5,000 years. In this way, the exoplanets that surround nearby stars are in a privileged position to see if the Earth still supports life.

“From the point of view of exoplanets, we are the aliens“says Lisa Kaltenegger, professor of astronomy and director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell.” We wanted to know which stars have the point of view suitable for viewing Earth as it blocks sunlight“.

Space map

Along with astrophysics Jackie Faherty, Senior Scientist at the American Museum of Natural History, both used the positions and movements of the Gaia eDR3 catalog of the European Space Agency to determine which stars enter and leave the transit zone of the Earth, as well as the time they pass. “Gaia has provided us with a accurate map of the Milky Way, seeing where the stars have been located and where they are going“Faherty notes.

Of these 2,034 solar systems that have passed through the Terrestrial Transit Zone at some point during the last 10,000 years, 117 of them are less than 100 light years from the Sunwhile 75 have been in this transit zone for a century, when Earth’s commercial radios began broadcasting signals into space. “Our solar neighborhood is a dynamic place where stars move in and out of that perfect vantage point to watch the Earth transit the Sun at a rapid pace“, highlights the scientist.

Who would have seen us and who could see us

Among those who could have found us is the Ross 128 system, which features a red dwarf star located in the constellation Virgo. It is located about 11 light years and is the second closest system with an exoplanet similar to the size of Earth. Theoretical inhabitants could have seen Earth for 2,158 years, starting more than 3,000 years ago.

For his part, Trappist-1 system, located 45 light years from our planet, has seven planets the size of Earth, with four of them located in a temperate and habitable zone. Its exoplanets have not yet been known, while they could not detect us for 1,642 years and for the next 2,371 years.

“Our analysis shows that even Nearest stars typically spend more than 1,000 years in a vantage point where they can see the Earth’s transitKaltenegger concludes.