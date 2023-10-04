The Football World Cup will be played on three continents in the summer of 2030; Europe, Africa and, amazingly, South America. The tournament is hosted by Spain, Portugal, Morocco, but the first few matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. That reports the world football association FIFA on Wednesday. FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks of a “unique global footprint” that the tournament leaves behind.

Spain and Portugal worked together to win the tournament during the year-long selection process. Morocco also joined this year. What is really surprising is the fact that the South American bloc has also joined their candidacy. Initially, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay were also on the hunt for the tournament.

The three South American countries were already an attractive location: a hundred years ago the first Football World Cup was organized in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo. “The centenary World Cup could not have taken place far from South America, where it all began,” said Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Association.