The FIFA Council made official what was an open secret regarding the Club World Cup and its future that from 2025 there will be more teams that will compete for the title but that it will also be played on a different date than what we are used to in the current times.
The resolution ruled that the tournament will stop being played with 7 teams and will have 32 from the mentioned date. This means that the tournament, with the current format, will continue to be played in this way during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Another modification that it will have is the date on which it will be played since when this new format starts it will be played between the months of June and July when the European season is ending.
In addition, the places of these 32 teams that will participate in this tournament were confirmed. On the side of CONMEBOL, there will be only 6 who will represent South American soccer, but the highest soccer institution in this area of the planet has not yet announced how the qualifiers will be decided. While the same thing happens with UEFA, but it is being speculated that teams from tournaments such as the Europa League or Conference League can be added since they will have 12 representatives in this tournament.
In other words, this is how the distribution of teams for the 2025 Club World Cup will look like:
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Club #World #Cup #teams #tournament
Leave a Reply