This Wednesday the champion of the 2023-II League was announced. Junior won on penalties (3-5) against Independiente Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot, and more than the Christmas star, he earned the right to fight for the first title of 2024 in the Superleague.

It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo dreams big: nominated for The Best award, she will compete with two 'colossas'

With the definition of the champion of the second semester, the rival of Millonarios was known, who won the title of the League 2023-I and was waiting for a rival for the Super League that will be played in January of next year.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

In the last few hours, the tentative dates that Dimayor has to celebrate the final between Millonarios and Junior were known. According to leaked information, the first leg would be played on Saturday, January 20, 2024 in Barranquilla, and the return game on Tuesday, the 23rd of the same month at the stadium. Nemesio Camacho El Campín, in Bogotá.

We tell you: Carlos Bacca bursts into tears and dedicates the star to his deceased mother

However, these dates could generate the first calendar problem for the two teams. At the Dimayor assembly, which took place last Tuesday in Bogotá, it was revealed that the championship will begin on the weekend of January 20.

Date 1 of the League 2024-I It intersects with the Super League between Millonarios, champion of the first semester, and Junior, winner of the second semester.

Independiente Medellín beats Junior de Barranquilla 1-0 and ties the final series of the BetPlay League, today December 13 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / El Tiempo

In this way, and even without starting to play the new tournament, there will already be two games postponed on the same day, the one that the sharks and ambassadors will play in the League. Although it could be only one if the calendar allows them to face each other on the first day.

Dimayor does not rule out moving the date of the Super League first leg

The president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, clarified on Caracol Radio that advancing the first leg of the Super League is not ruled out so as not to affect the teams from the first moment.

Read here: Freddy Guarín reunited with James Rodríguez, like in the old days

“We are working to see if we can do it on other dates, to see where we can place them. There is not much logic crossing the dates of the Super Leaguebut if it touches, it touches. “We are working to see what other dates can be set,” said the manager.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

It is not ruled out that the first leg in Barranquilla will be played on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Although the information has not been confirmed by Dimayor.

More news in EL TIEMPO