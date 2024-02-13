The Rio de Janeiro Carnival 2024 unleashed a wave of joy and passion in the emblematic Sambódromo, where thousands of spectators gathered to witness the display of music, dance and color that characterizes this world-famous event.

(Also read: Barranquilla Carnival: naked woman on float parade generated controversy).

The kickoff of the opening parade on Sunday marked the start of two nights of festivities that captured global attention, highlighting Brazil's cultural richness and vibrant spirit.

The Porto da Pedra “school” had the honor of opening the show, leading a parade in which the roar of percussion and the presence of a monumental allegorical tiger symbolized the beginning of the competition between the 12 samba schools that aspired to be crowned like the best.

(Keep reading: Congo Los Espejos de Carrizal: the warriors who resist the passage of time).

This crowning moment is the result of a year of intensive preparations, reflecting the participants' love and dedication to the carnival.

The very elaborate costumes or “fantasies”, the monumental floats, the chosen theme, are carefully evaluated. See also Carlos Ramírez, third in the Papendal BMX World Cup

“It's an emotion that I don't know how to explain, but it's a very strong feeling,” Nelson Firmino told AFP. a 30-year-old “rhythmist” from Porto da Pedra, minutes before the start.

Each school, with approximately 3,000 members, had 60 minutes to impress the jury through their music, choreography and theme. This year, the focus was also on social and political issues, with schools like Salgueiro taking advantage of the platform to denounce the humanitarian crisis in the Yanomami territory and the devastation of the Amazon.

Outside the Sambódromo, the streets were packed with people participating in the “blocos.”

“Samba schools are attentive to the social and political scenario, and they take advantage of their space, the hour they spend on Avenida Sapucaí (the Sambódromo), to talk about these problems,” Vivian Pereira, researcher with the independent group Quilombo do Samba, explained to AFP.

Members of the Vila Isabel samba school parade during the second day of the Rio de Janeiro carnival. See also Shanghai: reopening of trade announced from Monday after confinement

Despite the political tension that Brazil is experiencing, the carnival has remained a space for celebration and cultural reclamation. Local authorities estimate a significant economic movement, with expectations of generating around 5,000 million reais, reaffirming the importance of the event for the city and its economy.

(Of interest: Casa del Tumbao, a space where the Barranquilla Carnival and traditions are redefined).

The second and final day of parades continued to raise the bar of creativity and splendor, with samba schools presenting impressive outfits and captivating narratives.

Some 70,000 people waved flags, sang and danced in the stands for hours.

The Portela school, for example, brought a powerful message against slavery to the catwalk, while the legendary singer Maria Bethania surprised by opening the Mangueira show, which was dedicated to Alcione, one of the greatest samba players in Brazil.

It is expected that 5,000 million reais will move into the local economy, about 20 percent more than last year. See also Russian 37-year-old actor Maxim Beletsky died in India

More news in EL TIEMPO

Video: Steve Aoki hits the mayor of Mexico City with a slap

The Barranquilla Carnival will move about $600 billion in four days this year

This is the float that came from Pasto to parade in the Barranquilla Carnival

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from AFP, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.