MotoGP 2024, Marquez gets to know the Gresini team's Ducati

The MotoGP season begins today. Of course, the engines are still off and for another two weeks (1-3 February the shakedown, official Sepang tests from 6-8 February) but this afternoon we will finally have a first taste of the season. And we start immediately with a strong dish: the Ducati of the Gresini teamwhich will host eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, eager for redemption after four years of suffering in Honda.

The presentation of the GP23 will take place starting at 6.30pm and will be broadcast on the team's YouTube channel live from the Cocoricò nightclub in Riccione.

Video

Marquez wants redemption

Marquez strongly wanted the move from Honda to Ducati. The eight-time world champion is aware that to satisfy his ambitions for success it was necessary to get on the winning bike, albeit in a more “dated” version, the 2023 one, compared to the one that Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin and Franco will have Morbidelli. The official Ducati will be the next team to reveal itself: theunveiling will take place on Monday 22 January. Here you can see the calendar with all the presentations of the MotoGP teams.