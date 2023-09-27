MotoGP: provisional 2024 calendar

22 stages in 18 countries

We leave on8th of March in Qatar at Losail, a circuit which therefore returns to being the usual ‘season opener’ after this year’s parenthesis at Portimao, a track which will host the second act of the season.

After passing through the Algarve the usual routine is expected trip to the Americas with the appointments of Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina and that of Austin, Texas in the United States in ‘back-to-back’ fashion.

There European season it starts from Jerez and will pass through Le Mans, Barcelona (which returns to its usual position at the end of spring) and Mugello to be broken up by the trip to Kazakhstan. Holland and Germany will then send the closing credits on the first part of the season for a four-week summer break.

After the European poker holidays in Silverstone, Red Bull Ring, Misano and the returning Aragon before heading towards the East. He will race in India, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, Thailand and Malaysia before the grand finale in Valencia on 17 November in what will be the fourth appointment in Spaina nation that therefore returns to have this record of races on the calendar after losing the weekend at the Motorland in Alcaniz in 2023.