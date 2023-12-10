The institute’s new estimate speaks of 306.2 million tons; value is 0.7% of that disclosed in the 1st forecast

Data from the 2nd prognosis of the LSPA (Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production), released on Thursday (Dec 7, 2023) by IBGE, the Brazilian harvest of grains, cereals and legumes should total 306.2 million tons in 2024. This production represents a decline of 0.7% compared to the 1st estimate made in October, and 3.2% (or 10.1 million tons) compared to the 2023 harvest.

The drop in production can be attributed, mainly, to the reduction in the production of corn 2nd harvest (-12.8%), sorghum (-10.9%) and herbaceous seed cotton (-4.4%).

In relation to the forecast area, paddy rice (4.6%), beans (5.3%), soybeans (0.1%) and 1st harvest corn (0.1%) show positive changes. On the other hand, sorghum (-1.8%), wheat (-0.3%), 2nd harvest corn (-4.4%) and herbaceous seed cotton (-0.4%) showed negative changes.

“Corn, sorghum and cotton are mostly grown in the 2nd harvest, planted after the 1st harvest. The planting of the 1st harvest was delayed due to the lack of rain in some states, such as Mato Grosso. In the South, on the other hand, it rained a lot, also making planting difficult. Therefore, there may be a delay in harvesting this crop, reducing the ‘planting window’ for the 2nd crop, which reduces its security in terms of climate. The second harvest is also known as the dry harvest.”says Carlos Barradas, manager of LSPA.

Increase in harvest in Rio Grande do Sul

Agricultural production in 2024 is expected to grow only in Rio Grande do Sul (41.2%). Drops are expected in Mato Grosso (-14.6%), in Paraná (-1.4%), in Goiás (-4.5%), in Mato Grosso do Sul (-7.4%), in Minas Gerais (-4.5%), in Santa Catarina (-1.9%), in Tocantins (-6.4%), in Rondônia (-10.3%), in São Paulo (-3.2%), in Bahia (-2.9%), in Maranhão (-1.3%), in Piauí (-3.9%), in Pará (-5.9%) and in Sergipe (-7.0%).

“In 2023 the soybean harvest in Rio Grande do Sul was greatly affected by the lack of rain. In 2024 the scenario is the opposite, so there should be a recovery. In the case of Mato Grosso, as soybean planting was not done at the ideal time, the estimated production of the product also fell”says Barradas.

Estimate for 2023 is 20.2% higher than that for 2022

The research also brings the November estimate for the 2023 harvest of cereals, legumes and oilseeds, which reached 316.3 million tons, 20.2% higher than that obtained in 2022 (263.2 million tons), growth of 53.1 million tons. Compared to October, there was a reduction of 995.3 thousand tons (-0.3%).

The area to be harvested was 77.8 million hectares, showing growth of 6.3% compared to the area harvested in 2022, an increase of 4.6 million hectares. Compared to the previous month, the area to be harvested showed a decrease of 192,633 hectares (-0.2%).

Rice, corn and soybeans are the 3 main products in this group, which, together, represent 92.6% of the estimated production and account for 87.0% of the area to be harvested.

In relation to the previous year, there were increases of 4.3% in the corn area (2.0% decline in 1st harvest corn and 6.4% growth in 2nd harvest corn), 7.1% in herbaceous cotton (seed), 26.9% in sorghum, 8.8% in wheat and 8.0% in soybeans, with decreases of 8.2% in the rice area and 7.0% in the of the beans.

As for production, there were increases of 26.9% for soybeans, 14.4% for herbaceous cotton (seed), 49.9% for sorghum, 18.9% for corn, with increases of 9.2% for corn in the 1st harvest and 21.9% in the 2nd harvest, while for paddy rice and wheat, there were decreases of 3.9% and 11.3%, respectively.

The production estimate for soybeans was 151.7 million tons. For corn, the forecast was 131.0 million tons (27.8 million tons of corn in the 1st harvest and 103.3 million tons of corn in the 2nd harvest). Rice production was estimated at 10.2 million tons; that of wheat at 8.9 million tons; that of herbaceous cotton (seed) at 7.7 million tons; and sorghum, at 4.3 million tons.

With information from IBGE Agency