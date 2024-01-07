Kickoff for the film and television awards season. The Golden Globes, which are held on the first Sunday of the year, mark the start of a time of glamor on the red carpets, awards, bets, smiles and tears that will last for two months with a handful of awards that will end with the long-awaited Oscars on March 10.

This January 7, the Golden Globes — held, as every year, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles, California — reward the best of film and television that has hit the screens in 2023. Among the nominees are especially successful Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two biggest films in terms of grossing and cultural impact of last year. Greta Gerwig's pink feature film has nine nominations, while Nolan's black and white has eight. The Spanish one is up for the award for best non-English language film The Snow Societyby JA Bayona, produced by Netflix, in its first step in a promising Oscar race. The Moon Killers and Poor Things They start with seven each. As for series, it is expected to sweep Succession thanks to his third and final season, which has given him nine nominations. It is impossible for him to win them all, because among others he has three performers in the category of best leading actor. The Crown, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, The Bear, The Jury and Only murders in the building They are also up for several awards.

The Golden Globes come after a couple of years of change, purge and public penitence. In 2021, they experienced a scandal in which the lack of diversity and the many perks of their less than one hundred members were revealed (around 10,000 academics vote at the Oscars) that left them semi-cancelled, on the brink of the abyss and with a ceremony, that of 2022, more discreet than ever. In 2023 they returned with a celebrity catwalk and live, after a great cleaning and a public forgiveness and with changes in its structure. This 2024 they come completely renewed: the Foreign Press Association, which originally awarded them, has been dissolved, and the awards have passed into private hands, specifically those of investor Todd Boehly (owner of teams such as Chelsea, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers, and from production companies and media outlets such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter), with more restrictive rules regarding their gifts and greater diversity, with 300 members from 75 countries.

So, after a couple of hectic years, the content of the awards is once again more important than their structure. The unknowns about the awards will be cleared up in the gala broadcast by CBS (after years with NBC) and presented by actor Jo Koy. First it will take place behind the red carpet – between two and five in the afternoon, Pacific time (between eleven at night and two in the morning, Spanish peninsular time) – and then the delivery, between five and eight in the afternoon, Pacific time (from two to five in the morning on Monday, Spanish peninsular time). In Spain it can be followed through Movistar+ and in Mexico on TNT Latin America and on the HBO Max platform. In EL PAÍS we tell, minute by minute and live, everything that happens at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Go to start Maria PorcelBeverly Hills (UNITED STATES) See also Has the relief of sanctions and the sale of oil impacted the Venezuelan economy? Where and when Like every year since 1961, the Beverly Hilton hotel hosts the Golden Globe Awards gala, in a grand ceremony with a gala dinner (this year served by the well-known Nobu restaurant) in its ballroom, the same one where inside One month the Oscar luncheon and more than 175 other awards ceremonies will take place, and with an after-party that lasts until dawn. The stars will begin arriving on the red carpet at two in the afternoon and until five, Pacific time (two hours more in Mexico City, nine hours more in Madrid)—and then the gala will begin, from five to eight. To follow the gala live, in Spain you need to be a member of Movistar+. In Mexico it will be seen on TNT Latin America and on the HBO Max platform. In the US this year the CBS network will be in charge of broadcasting, after years in the company of NBC. See also Putin signed the law on the budget of the Russian Federation for 2023-2025 Maria PorcelBeverly Hills (UNITED STATES) Welcome to the 81st Golden Globe Awards! Good afternoon in America, evenings in Europe, welcome to the live stream of the 2024 Golden Globes. Here we will recount live and minute by minute the first major awards ceremony of the year, which is held in Beverly Hills, California. Stay tuned!

