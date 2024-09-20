Between shadows and a disturbing fog, the paths that run through Six Flags Mexico became the perfect setting for fear with the start of the 2024 edition of its already iconic Festival of Terrora seasonal festival that will be open to the public from September 12 to November 10. This year, the amusement park will feature 8 attractions and 4 new scare zones under the concept “terror goes beyond the imaginable.”

The festival combines new sensory experiences including unpleasant smells, light shows and disturbing sounds to stimulate your senses. Five of the 8 attractions are inspired by iconic intellectual properties from cinema, comics and horror culture. The star attraction, Dceasedimmerses visitors in a desperate fight for survival in a dark and action-packed environment, where DC Comics superheroes confront the anti-life equation.

The tour continues in The Conjuring Universea chilling walk through a mansion inspired by the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the American couple of paranormal investigators who inspired the film The Conjuring. Among darkened corridors, shadows and screams, characters from the saga are hidden, such as the doll Annabelle and The Nun, offering an immersive and terrifying experience.

For Saw fans, Legacy of Terror opens the doors to a house capable of making even the most stoic of people uneasy. This journey recreates Jigsaw’s deadly games in an experience that relives the cruelest moments of this saga. The terror continues in Ghost Facean attraction inspired by the horror character created by Wes Craven, where masked characters chase visitors through a labyrinth of dark corridors.

Toddlers, Children of the Apocalypse is another attraction of this festival, created in collaboration with Corazón Films. Immersed in the universe of the film of the same name, apocalyptic beings confronted by children are transformed into terrifying zombies. In addition to the experiences based on well-known characters, Six Flags Mexico has created three completely new original attractions, inspired by fan favorites from previous editions of the Festival del Terror.

The Guillotine It takes place in the atmosphere of a forgotten monastery where a violent sect is willing to make atrocious sacrifices. Crypts allows you to enter a nightmare world where darkness reigns, taking those present to the depths of their fears alongside bloodthirsty creatures. Massacre Ranch It is an adventure set in a rural house inhabited by a family of cannibals, offering a unique and terrifying experience.

This year, the Festival of Terror includes a unique experience, the Museum of Nightmaresan exclusive exhibition created by horror influencer Raiza Revelles and The Nightmare Society. Here, real haunted and possessed objects are displayed in a dark and mysterious environment, offering horror fans the opportunity to delve into the depths of their fears.

The water park Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec joins the Festival of Terror for the second year, extending fear beyond the waters of this oasis in Morelos. This year, a new attraction is presented in the water park entitled Creepy Clownswhere these macabre characters are the terrifying protagonists. In addition, they are accompanied by the Butcher family in The Carnage and The Creatures of the Lake.

Visitors can also tour a new and expanded scare zone known as The Path of Terrorwhere the scariest and most terrifying creatures will be lurking. The horror rides pass starts at $520 pesos per person, while the combo, which includes a one-day park ticket plus the horror rides, starts at $1,419 pesos per person. Attend the festival from Wednesday to Sunday from 10:00 am to 12:00 am.

If you visit the park with children, take them to the Kids Boo Festa spooky, terror-free festival featuring Looney Tunes meet-and-greet events, games, new rides, and candy and chocolate. This event will close at 10:00 pm, offering a friendlier option for the little ones in the family.