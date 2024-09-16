The 2024 Emmy Winners List sees Shogun as the most successful television series, with eighteen awards out of twenty-five nominations including the Creative Arts Emmys, while The Bear has reached eleven awards.

Feudal Japan always has its charm

Entered into competition with a total of twenty-five nominationsShogun dominated the nominations and ultimately took home eighteen Emmys, including the Creative Arts Emmys: a huge success for the series available on Disney+.

As mentioned, The Bear set a personal record with a total of eleven Emmysalso considering the Creative Arts Emmys, winning in the categories Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Directing for a Comedy Series (Christopher Storer).