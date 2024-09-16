The 2024 Emmy Winners List sees Shogun as the most successful television series, with eighteen awards out of twenty-five nominations including the Creative Arts Emmys, while The Bear has reached eleven awards.
Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun – WINNER
- Slow Horses
- The 3-Body Problem
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks – WINNER
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) – WINNER
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – WINNER
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shogun)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shogun) – WINNER
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) – WINNER
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Writing for a Drama Series
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown)
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout)
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun)
- Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun)
- Will Smith (Slow Horses) – WINNER
Directing for a Drama Series
- Stephen Daldry (The Crown)
- Mimi Leder (The Morning Show)
- Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Frederick EO Toye (Shogun) – WINNER
- Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses)
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – WINNER
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) – WINNER
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)
Directing for a Comedy Series
- Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary)
- Christopher Storer (The Bear) – WINNER
- Ramy Youssef (The Bear)
- Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen)
- Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
- Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo (The Bear)
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks) – WINNERS
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two)
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows)
- What’s Your TV Show of The Year for 2024 So Far?
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) – WINNER
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo) – WINNER
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) – WINNER
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) – WINNER
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer)
- Noah Hawley (Fargo)
- Gus Van Sant (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley) – WINNER
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) – WINNER
- Charlier Brooker (Black Mirror)
- Noah Hawley (Fargo)
- Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
Animated Program
- Blue Eye Samurai – WINNER
- Scavengers Reign
- The Simpsons
- X-Men ’97
Talk Series
- The Daily Show – WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Myers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors – WINNER
- The Voice
Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Variety Series
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
- 66th Grammy Awards
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- The Oscars – WINNER
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
Writing For a Variety Special
- Alex Edelman (Just For Us) – WINNER
- Jacqueline Novak (Get On Your Knees)
- John Early (Now More Than Ever)
- Mike Birbiglia (The Old Man and the Pool)
- The Oscars
Governors Award
- Greg Berlanti – WINNER
Feudal Japan always has its charm
Entered into competition with a total of twenty-five nominationsShogun dominated the nominations and ultimately took home eighteen Emmys, including the Creative Arts Emmys: a huge success for the series available on Disney+.
As mentioned, The Bear set a personal record with a total of eleven Emmysalso considering the Creative Arts Emmys, winning in the categories Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Directing for a Comedy Series (Christopher Storer).
#Emmy #Winners #List #Shogun #Takes #Home #Eighteen #Awards
Leave a Reply