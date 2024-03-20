With a well-deserved tribute to Yecia Franciela Zamora Álvarez and Carlos Fabricio García Ungson, the 2024 edition of the Los Barrios Basketball Tournament THE DEBATE of Los Mochis.

The fields of the Aurelio Rodríguez Ituarte Sports City were the venue for the formal event attended by sports authorities, organizers and special guests.

Present at the opening ceremony were the state coordinator of EL DEBATE sporting events, Luis Antonio López Fernández; the General Director of the Ahome Municipal Sports Institute, Marco Antonio Galaviz Ruelas, and the president of the Municipal Basketball Committee Juan Francisco Tirado Ayala.

In addition, the advertising manager of EL DEBATE de Los Mochis, Lucero Ramírez, and the honorees Yecia Franciela Zamora Álvarez and Carlos Fabricio García Ungson.

Luis Antonio López Fernández was in charge of welcoming the attendees, Juan Francisco Tirado Ayala took the protest to the participants and Marco Antonio Galaviz Ruelas made the opening statement.

The honorees received plaques of recognition from the organizing committee and made the first shot at the basket.

Players from the Los Mochis Pioneros Club attended as special guests, signing autographs, taking photographs and giving away tickets to the participants.

