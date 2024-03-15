The Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar design team returns to the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, March 23-31, 2024. Two new, one-of-a-kind concepts that climb rocks and tackle any terrain , will take off-road driving to the next level on some of the world's toughest trails.

Mopar is the global reference for original Stellantis spare parts and accessories. A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar was born in 1937 as a line of antifreeze products and has evolved over the course of over 85 years of activity. Its commitment in the 1960s, during the muscle car era, with high-performance components to improve speed and handling both on the road and in racing was fundamental.