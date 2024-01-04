The most important dates of 2024 for motoring enthusiasts they provide a varied assortment of events, ranging from Italian car competitions to the prestigious International Motor Shows around the world.

We have selected the most important and unmissable events that color the year 2024.

In this guide you will find the dates and places with a focus on national and international events linked to the world of motors, with a particular eye on events in Italy with the Formula 1, Formula E, MotoGP, WRC and WEC. From speed races to spectacular exhibitions of vintage vehicles, the calendar of events with engines and cars is a tangle of at your place to be fixed.

The dates of the 2024 car shows

2024 is full of International Shows with the long-awaited return of Geneva Motor Showfrom 26 to 3 March 2024. But the new year of the salons is inaugurated by CES Las Vegas (from 9 to 13 January) and then from Tokyo Motor Show (from 12 to 14 January).

EVENT DATE PLACE CES Las Vegas lounge area January 9-13 Las Vegas (US) Tokyo Motor Show lounge area January 12-14 Tokyo (JP) Washington DC Auto Show lounge area January 19-28 Washington (US) Rallye Monte Carlo Historique races 31 Jan. -7 Feb. Monte Carlo (MCO) Retromobile Paris lounge area 31 Jan. – 4 Feb. Paris (FR) Chicago Auto Show lounge area February 10-19 Chicago (US) The ICE St. Moritz competition February 23 and 24 St. Moritz (CH) Geneva Motor Show lounge area 26 Feb. – 3rd March Geneva (CH) Automotoretro lounge area March 2-3 Parma New York Salon lounge area March 29 – April 7 New York (US) Classic Techno Essen lounge area 3 -7 April Essen (DE) Formula E, E-Prix Italy races April 13-14 Misano Adriatico WEC 6 Hours of Imola races April 21st Imola Retroclassic Stuttgart lounge area 25 – 28 April Stuttgart (DE) F1 GP of Emilia Romagna races May 19th Imola Villa d'Este Elegance Competition lounge area May 24-26 How WRC Rally Italia Sardinia races May 30th – June 3 Alghero MotoGP Italian GP races June 2 Mugello 1000 Miles races June 11-15 Brescia WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans races June 15-16 Le Mans (FR) Milan Monza Motor Show lounge area June 28-30 Monza Goodwood Festival of Speed races July 11-14 Goodwood (GB) Monterey Car Week event 9-18 August Monterey (US) Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance competition August 18th Pebble Beach (US) F1 Italian GP races September 1st Monza Goodwood Revival event 6 – 8 September Goodwood (GB) MotoGP San Marino GP races September 15th Misano Adriatico Targa Florio Classic races 10 – 13 October Palermo Paris Salon lounge area 14 – 20 October Paris (FR) Vintage cars and motorbikes lounge area 24 – 27 October Bologna SEMA Show lounge area 5 – 8 November Las Vegas (US) The dates on the 2024 calendar of events, shows, competitions, rallies, elegance competitions

Next it's the turn of Washington DC Auto Show (from 19 to 28 January), the Chicago Auto Show (10-19 February), New York Auto Show (March 29-April 7) e Classic Techno Essen (April 3-7). In Europe the other major exhibition is that of Paris (“Mondial de l’Automobile”) which takes place from 14th to 20th October.

The dates of the 2024 Geneva Motor Show from 26 February to 3 March

Car races and important competitions 2024 in Italy

In Italy, 2024 is expected with a rich program of motoring events. Among these, the world championship events stand out Formula 1 to Imola on May 19th and Monza on September 1st, together with the MotoGP at Mugello on June 2nd and to Misano on September 15th. Also in Misano, Formula E races for the first time.

The dates of Misano in 2024 where Formula E races will be held for the first time are in April.

Imola it also hosts a stage of WEC World Endurance Championship on April 21st, while the dirt roads of the Sardinia welcome the world championship stage of WRC World Rally Championship.

The 2024 events calendar also contains the dates of rallies dedicated to fans of tuned carssporting and historical. Some of these also take place on the occasion of events dedicated to classical passion, such as the Villa d'Este Elegance Competition (26 May), Automotoretro of Parma (3 March) e Vintage cars and motorbikes (27 October), which takes place in Bologna.

The date of the 1000 Miglia is scheduled for 11 to 15 June 2024

Among the events on the calendar is also the one with the legendary 1000 Miles (11-15 June) and the Targa Florio Classic (10-13 October).

