The most important dates of 2024 for motoring enthusiasts they provide a varied assortment of events, ranging from Italian car competitions to the prestigious International Motor Shows around the world.
We have selected the most important and unmissable events that color the year 2024.
In this guide you will find the dates and places with a focus on national and international events linked to the world of motors, with a particular eye on events in Italy with the Formula 1, Formula E, MotoGP, WRC and WEC. From speed races to spectacular exhibitions of vintage vehicles, the calendar of events with engines and cars is a tangle of at your place to be fixed.
The dates of the 2024 car shows
2024 is full of International Shows with the long-awaited return of Geneva Motor Showfrom 26 to 3 March 2024. But the new year of the salons is inaugurated by CES Las Vegas (from 9 to 13 January) and then from Tokyo Motor Show (from 12 to 14 January).
Shows, Events, Meetings most important dates 2024
|EVENT
|DATE
|PLACE
|CES Las Vegas
|lounge area
|January 9-13
|Las Vegas (US)
|Tokyo Motor Show
|lounge area
|January 12-14
|Tokyo (JP)
|Washington DC Auto Show
|lounge area
|January 19-28
|Washington (US)
|Rallye Monte Carlo Historique
|races
|31 Jan. -7 Feb.
|Monte Carlo (MCO)
|Retromobile Paris
|lounge area
|31 Jan. – 4 Feb.
|Paris (FR)
|Chicago Auto Show
|lounge area
|February 10-19
|Chicago (US)
|The ICE St. Moritz
|competition
|February 23 and 24
|St. Moritz (CH)
|Geneva Motor Show
|lounge area
|26 Feb. – 3rd March
|Geneva (CH)
|Automotoretro
|lounge area
|March 2-3
|Parma
|New York Salon
|lounge area
|March 29 – April 7
|New York (US)
|Classic Techno Essen
|lounge area
|3 -7 April
|Essen (DE)
|Formula E, E-Prix Italy
|races
|April 13-14
|Misano Adriatico
|WEC 6 Hours of Imola
|races
|April 21st
|Imola
|Retroclassic Stuttgart
|lounge area
|25 – 28 April
|Stuttgart (DE)
|F1 GP of Emilia Romagna
|races
|May 19th
|Imola
|Villa d'Este Elegance Competition
|lounge area
|May 24-26
|How
|WRC Rally Italia Sardinia
|races
|May 30th – June 3
|Alghero
|MotoGP Italian GP
|races
|June 2
|Mugello
|1000 Miles
|races
|June 11-15
|Brescia
|WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans
|races
|June 15-16
|Le Mans (FR)
|Milan Monza Motor Show
|lounge area
|June 28-30
|Monza
|Goodwood Festival of Speed
|races
|July 11-14
|Goodwood (GB)
|Monterey Car Week
|event
|9-18 August
|Monterey (US)
|Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
|competition
|August 18th
|Pebble Beach (US)
|F1 Italian GP
|races
|September 1st
|Monza
|Goodwood Revival
|event
|6 – 8 September
|Goodwood (GB)
|MotoGP San Marino GP
|races
|September 15th
|Misano Adriatico
|Targa Florio Classic
|races
|10 – 13 October
|Palermo
|Paris Salon
|lounge area
|14 – 20 October
|Paris (FR)
|Vintage cars and motorbikes
|lounge area
|24 – 27 October
|Bologna
|SEMA Show
|lounge area
|5 – 8 November
|Las Vegas (US)
Next it's the turn of Washington DC Auto Show (from 19 to 28 January), the Chicago Auto Show (10-19 February), New York Auto Show (March 29-April 7) e Classic Techno Essen (April 3-7). In Europe the other major exhibition is that of Paris (“Mondial de l’Automobile”) which takes place from 14th to 20th October.
Car races and important competitions 2024 in Italy
In Italy, 2024 is expected with a rich program of motoring events. Among these, the world championship events stand out Formula 1 to Imola on May 19th and Monza on September 1st, together with the MotoGP at Mugello on June 2nd and to Misano on September 15th. Also in Misano, Formula E races for the first time.
Imola it also hosts a stage of WEC World Endurance Championship on April 21st, while the dirt roads of the Sardinia welcome the world championship stage of WRC World Rally Championship.
Motoring events 2024 dates in Italy
The 2024 events calendar also contains the dates of rallies dedicated to fans of tuned carssporting and historical. Some of these also take place on the occasion of events dedicated to classical passion, such as the Villa d'Este Elegance Competition (26 May), Automotoretro of Parma (3 March) e Vintage cars and motorbikes (27 October), which takes place in Bologna.
Among the events on the calendar is also the one with the legendary 1000 Miles (11-15 June) and the Targa Florio Classic (10-13 October).
