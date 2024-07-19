The Brazilian Brazilian Antonio Carlos Zago He is no longer the coach of the national team Bolivia, According to the entity after the poor results in the last United States Copa America.

“The Bolivian Football Federation thanks Professor Antonio Carlos Zago for his time at the helm of #LaVerde. We wish him every success from now on,” the FBF said on its social media.

Guilty…

“The departure of the 55-year-old coach began to sound, after the culmination of the Copa América in the United States. Bolivia occupied the last place in Group C, without points, 10 goals against and 1 in favor. Zago came to direct the Altiplano team in October 2023, after the departure of the Argentine Gustavo Costas, who left the bench of the Bolivian team, due to a poor start in the qualifiers for the World Cup 2026“, reported the EFE agency.

And he added: “The Brazilian helmsman came from the Coritiba from his country. The FBF has not announced who will take Zago’s place, less than two months before the restart of the South American qualifiers for the next World Cup.

On September 5th, Bolivia will receive Venezuela, of great performance in the recent Copa America, and five days later he visits Chile in Santiago in two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

“In the pre-World Cup phase, Bolivia is in penultimate position, above Peru, with 3 points, 4 goals for and 14 against, far from the qualification zone, after the sixth date.

The Bolivian team still dreams of repeating its historic qualification for the World Cup in the United States in 1994, led by the Spaniard Xavier Azkargorta“, EFE stated.