For the Christmas Draw, which is held at the Teatro Real in Madrid, 193 million Christmas Lottery tickets have been put on sale. This year the issue consists of 193 series (eight more than the previous year) of 100,000 issues each, and amounts to 3,860 million euros, of which 70% will be distributed in prizes.

Thus, the Christmas Draw will distribute a total of 2,702 million euros in prizes this year. In the Raffle prize program, the Christmas ‘Gordo’ or first prize, of 4,000,000 euros for the series, stands out; the second prize, 1,250,000 euros for the series; or the third, 500,000 euros for the series.

According to the per capita allocation figure of the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State (SELAE), each Spaniard spends this year 2024 an average of 73.84 euros to buy tenths for the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery that will be held on next December 22, compared to 71.67 euros the previous year.

This amount is an estimate since the data will be final once the returns of unsold tickets are received during the campaign of this traditional raffle. In this way, the approximately 74 euros spent per person correspond to the sales estimates that SELAE makes when sending the tickets to the lottery administrations, although there is always a proportion of tenths that remain unsold.

Madrid is the region of Spain that has received the greatest number of times the visit of the ‘Gordo’ of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, with 84 occasions, a prize that in 2023 went to, among others, Paiporta and Aldaia, two of the municipalities most affected by the passage of Dana on October 29.

One more year, the ranking of the luckiest places continues to be led by the city of Madrid, where the ‘Gordo’ has won a total of 84 occasions in the more than 200 years of history of the traditional draw, the last of them last year 2023. In addition, the first prize has gone to Madrid in the last eight years (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023). The first time she was honored was in 1816.

The second most fortunate city in Spain

According to data from the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE), collected by Europa Press, the second most fortunate city in Spain is once again Barcelona, ​​since a total of 44 ‘Gordos’ have fallen in the city since the year 1817. The prize also fell in the Catalan capital in 2022 and 2023.

These two large cities are followed in terms of fortune by Seville, with 19, Bilbao (16), Valencia (15), Zaragoza (14) and Cádiz (13). Likewise, other Spanish cities have been awarded the ‘Gordo’ repeatedly throughout the history of the draw. This is the case of Malaga, where the first prize has been awarded twelve times; Granada, in eleven; Alicante, in ten; Santander and A Coruña, on nine occasions.

For their part, San Sebastián and Gijón have been awarded eight times; Palma and Manises (Valencia), in seven; Lugo, Murcia, Pamplona and Valladolid, in six; Albacete, Badajoz, Oviedo, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), Vigo, Salamanca, Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife), in five; Benidorm (Alicante), Almería, Castellón de la Plana (Castellón), O Porriño (Pontevedra), Teruel, Córdoba, Sort (Lérida), Vic (Barcelona), Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), Burgos and Telde (Las Palmas), in four.

Number 5 is the refund of the first prize, commonly known as ‘El Gordo’, most repeated throughout the history of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw of the National Lottery, having been awarded a total of 32 times. They are followed by number 4 and 6, with 27 occasions each.

On the opposite side, the least fortunate finish in this traditional Christmas draw is once again number 1 (eight occasions), followed by 2 (thirteen occasions) and 9 (a total of 16 occasions), according to data provided by the State Society of State Lotteries and Betting (SELAE), collected by Europa Press.

For its part, the number 8 has been the refund of the first prize on 25 occasions, while 0 and 7 have been 23 and 22 times, respectively, and 3 has been the last figure of the number awarded with ‘El Gordo’. ‘of this traditional Christmas giveaway 21 times.