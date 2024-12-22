The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw 2024 has left a trail of happiness in several locations in the Valencian Community, many of which have been recently hit by DANA. Among the notable awards, the third prize, number 11,840, has been widely distributed, reaching places such as Catarroja, Manises and Requena. This number has awarded 50,000 euros per tenth or 500,000 euros per series, providing an economic respite to its lucky winners.

