The 2024 Christmas Lottery distributes prizes in Paiporta, Catarroja and Letur, municipalities affected by DANA

The extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery on December 22 has already left a third and fourth prize widely distributed in Valencian towns, including some affected by DANA: Paiporta and Catarroja (València), and Letur (Albacete).

The third prize fell to the 11840, which was sold in Manises, Benidorm, Gandia, La Pobla de Vallbona, Requena, Xàbia, Torrevieja, Orihuela, Santa Pola, Castellar, València, Catarroja and Alzira. The prize is awarded with 500,000 euros per series (50,000 per tenth or 2,500 per euro played).

A fourth prize, with 77768, has been sold in Benidorm, València, l’Olla, Elche, Quart de Poblet, Manises, Port de Sagunt, Dénia, Alzira, València, Torrevieja, Paiporta, l’Alfàs del Pi, Alaquàs, Novelda, Alicante, Agost, San Fulgencio, Ibi, Xàbia, La Campaneta, Pego, la Pedrera, and Letur (Albacete). This prize consists of 200,000 euros per series (20,000 per tenth or 1,000 per euro played).

In addition, a fifth prize has also fallen in the Valencian Community. It is number 37876, with 60,000 euros per series (6,000 per tenth or 300 per euro played), which has been sold in Elche, Alicante and València. In total, 8.5 million euros have been distributed with this number.

These are the Christmas Lottery prizes

– Gordo: 4 million euros per series (400,000 per tenth or 20,000 per euro played).

– Second Prize: 1,250,000 euros per series (125,000 per tenth or 6,250 per euro played).

– Third Prize: 500,000 euros per series (50,000 per tenth or 2,500 per euro played).

– Fourth Prizes: 200,000 euros per series (20,000 per tenth or 1,000 per euro played).

– Fifth Prizes: 60,000 euros per series (6,000 per tenth or 300 per euro played).

Other awards

– Pedrea: 1,000 euros per ticket (100 per tenth or 5 per euro played).

– Approaches to Gordo: 20,000 euros per ticket (2,000 per tenth or 100 per euro played).

How to collect the prizes

– Minor prizes (less than 2,000 euros): available at the 10,884 Lottery points of sale starting on the afternoon of December 22. They can be collected in cash or through Bizum.

– Greater prizes (2,000 euros or more): they are collected at BBVA, CaixaBank or by bank transfer if they were purchased online. Since December 22 is a Sunday, financial institutions could begin payments on the 23rd.

The deadline to collect is March 24, 2025 (three months from the draw).

The Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024 will distribute 2,702 million euros in prizes.