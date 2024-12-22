The Doña Lola Lottery Administration in the Historic Center of Toledo returns to distribute prizes in the Christmas lottery
Celebrations at the doors of the Bar Moderno in Ponferrada after having sold tickets winning a fourth prize
Francisco Quintanilla, awarded the fourth prize of the Christmas Lottery in Administration number 7 of Mérida
Manoli with a costume before the celebration of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024, at the Teatro Real
Celebration in Plasencia among the workers of the administration of lottery number 5 ‘La Cereza de Oro’, where they have distributed one million euros.
A man dressed as a potato shows his tenth before starting the celebration of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery
A grace with its tenth prize in administration number 6 of Logroño, which has completely sold the El Gordo prize of the Christmas Lottery
Celebration for the third prize of the Christmas Lottery in a gym in the Mirivilla neighborhood, in Bilbao.
Two falleros in the Christmas Lottery draw pay tribute to the Dana victims
Employees and owners of the La Chasnera gas station, at km 54 of the TF-1 highway in the municipality of Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife), celebrate the awards of several of the numbers sold
