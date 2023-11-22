The team authoring the next chapter is Treyarch and the game should be a production of considerable size, which will take up the atmosphere of the Black Ops series, therefore more tending towards espionage, “realistic” geopolitics and secret missions.

Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has just been released in stores, work has obviously already been underway for some time on the next chapter, as is normal for Activision Blizzard’s standard modus operandi on the series.

From Windows Central comes an interesting leak regarding the next chapter in the Activision Blizzard series, which we can currently identify as Call of Duty 2024 which appears to be a sequel to the sub-series Black Ops set during the War in the Gulf .

A secret mission in the 90s

An image from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

In this case we will move to the 90’sduring the Gulf War, to stage the adventures of a group of soldiers sent to resolve the Kuwait crisis in more or less legitimate ways.

As is tradition for Black Ops, this too will be a fantastic review focused on settings and historical events that actually happened, but reinterpreted and narrated in a different way, with invented events.

In this case, a group of soldiers are sent by the CIA to the Gulf to take part in a mission not officially made public by the US government, therefore a parallel and hidden operation compared to the famous Desert Storm that actually took place in the 90s.

It is, to all intents and purposes, a Black Ops 6, which could be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War and it should also connect to the previous Cold War by telling the last phases of a cold war which, at the time, was starting to come to an end.

Based on what emerged, it seems that the new chapter is destined to have a Zombie mode and new multiplayer maps with others taken from previous chapters of the Black Ops series, as had also emerged from previous rumors which would corroborate the idea of ​​the setting in the Gulf War.