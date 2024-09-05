The 30 players with a chance of winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which recognises the best male player in the world from last season, have been revealed.
Real Madrid pairing Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are the overwhelming favourites, and each could become just the fifth different winner in the past 17 years, largely due to two decades of dominance by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Both Bellingham and Vinicius won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid, scoring 23 and 24 goals respectively. Both were also aiming for international success, but Bellingham’s England lost the Euro 2024 final and Vini’s Brazil fell short in the Copa America.
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal will be among those hoping to finish well in the final standings.
Many expected Messi to be nominated after winning the Copa America again with Argentina, but the 37-year-old was not among the shortlist. Ronaldo was also absent, having not participated in 2023, making it the first time in 21 years that neither of them are on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or.
The Ballon d’Or will be awarded to the best male player on October 28 during the annual ceremony at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.
