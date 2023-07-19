It is the most repeated phrase: this will be the best women’s soccer World Cup in history. And it will not only be related to the show offered, the attendance records or the audience figures, it will also be the one in which the players have the best economic conditions. It was a pending task for FIFA and the highest body, headed by Gianni Infantino, has taken a step forward: of the 30 million dollars (28,255,583 euros) that there was a prize money in the 2019 World Cup has gone to 110 (103,614,326 euros). The distance, however, with the figure that was distributed in the men’s competition, the one held in Qatar in 2022, is still bloody: 440 million dollars (about €414M) were given. For the 2027 women’s edition there is a promise: the prizes will be matched.



But while the promise is fulfilled or not, each path to a women’s World Cup turns out to be going through similar paths. The protests and demands for better conditions and higher economic rewards are being replicated in the different teams. In 2019 they were Denmark, the United States or Brazil, and in the present 2022-23 they have been France, Canada, Chile, Nigeria, Japan, Peru, Spain… And even South Africa, a team that is part of those 14 that have signed the so-called ‘Equal Pay’, an agreement that in some cases, instead of responding to equal pay, translates as an equalization in the conditions of the trips, percentage of income for the players, or diets. Because yes, the wage gap is still very present in football. A good example of this is what is going on today in the Spanish F League: the players fight for a new agreement that raises their minimum wage, Right now at 16,000 euros with a 75% partiality, that is, it can be 12,000.

At the same time, the minimum salary in the men’s First Division stands at 155,000 euros, with a new update that raises it to 182,000. However, it must not be forgotten that the main fight of the soccer players in the highest category was for their labor rights: registration with social security, vacations, maternity leave, conciliation… The historic agreement signed in Spain in December 2019 was going to be renewed last summer and is still on hold.

Just as the material conditions of many soccer players around the world are frozen and which FIFPro denounced in a report that highlighted data as shocking as that 47% of women do not get paid to play soccer or that only 10% have a decent salary that allows them to live from their sports career. Those who do have it, or rather, the privileged ones who are in the group of highest paid players in the world receive, of course, a salary 300 times higher…

While the revolution with a World destination has been taking place in the different teams taking advantage of the proximity of the appointment, Looking back makes the pioneers of this fight appear in the rear-view mirror, those who paved the way: Norway, Denmark or the United States. The aforementioned Nordic team even had the support of their men’s colleagues, but the changes were not enough: its great star, the first Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, did not attend the 2019 World Cup in France. Something that has been reproduced in the current planetary event with cases such as those of the Spanish women Mapi León and Patri Guijarro, who announced that they would not go to the World Cup because they did not believe the best ones introduced by the RFEF were enough.

Other players who raised their voices in their fight were the Americans: the world champions. Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Sauerbrunn, Hope Solo or Megan Rapinoe led a fight that ended with a discrimination complaint to your federation. And they won.

Although today not all teams or players can say the same (the Canadian soccer players were forced to play, under threat of denunciation, when they announced a strike due to the budget cut suffered; the Banyana Banyana were replaced by other soccer players in a friendly on the way to the World Cup…), in most things, the collective struggle to improve conditions in football obtains results. It remains to be seen if it is still necessary in the 2027 edition of the Women’s World Cup…