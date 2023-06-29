The Women’s World Cup update is now available for FIFA 23 players around the world to download at no additional cost.
The 32 qualified teams heading to Australia and New Zealand this summer are all included in the game and can be played in Quick Match and Tournament modes, along with the new Lead Your Country mode.
Lead Your Country allows fans to take control of a star player from any of the 32 teams and try for glory, but there is also the option to create a custom avatar and enter the tournament.
“In our broader update to the EA SPORTS FIFA Women’s World Cup, we’re excited to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the teams competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 23, and to create an authentic in-game experience for players to lead their country to victory,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC.
“Our commitment to women’s soccer is paramount, and we look forward to evolving and delivering on this promise to our EA SPORTS FC community.”
More news about the Women’s World Cup
The Women’s World Cup update also includes custom stadium kits, cinematics, match introductions and unique commentary to create the most authentic experience possible.
In a tournament simulation in FIFA 23’s Tournament Mode, the United States won, but fans can turn to the Women’s World Cup Predictor to give their opinion on the winner.
|
RANGE
|
PLAYER
|
NATION
|
GENERAL RATING
|
1
|
sam kerr
|
Australia
|
91
|
2
|
Alexia Putellas
|
Spain
|
91
|
3
|
Caroline Graham Hansen
|
Norway
|
90
|
4
|
Alex Morgan
|
USA
|
90
|
5
|
Ada Hegerberg
|
Norway
|
90
|
6
|
Wendie Renard
|
France
|
90
|
7
|
Lucy Bronze
|
England
|
90
|
8
|
Marie Katoto
|
France
|
89
|
9
|
Irene Paredes
|
Spain
|
88
|
10
|
Guro Reiten
|
Norway
|
88
