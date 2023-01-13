2023 has already begun and, with the new year, the pass market for the start of a new season that will be full of football and strong emotions in a happy Argentina, after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the final before France.
Then, We will review the latest news from the so-called 5 greats of Argentine soccer: Boca, River, Independiente, Racing and San Lorenzo. Go.
they arrived: Nicolás Valentini (Returned from Aldosivi), Ezequiel Fernández (Returned from Tigre), Rodrigo Montes (Returned from Central Córdoba), Oscar Salomón (Returned from Tigre), Erik Bodencer (Returned from Sacachispas), Israel Escalante (Returned from Alajualense, Costa Rica), Renzo Giampaoli (Returned from Rosenborg, Norway), Gabriel Vega (Returned from de Godoy Cruz), Tomás Fernández (Returned from San Martín de San Juan), Jan Hurtado (Returned from Bragantino, Brazil).
They left: Gastón Gerzel (Loan to Sarmiento), Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima, Peru), Damián Puebla (Instituto), Adrián Sánchez (He returned from Everton and went on loan to Atlético Tucumán), Nazareno Solís (He returned from Alvarado and went to loan to Board of Trustees), Agustín Rossi (Flamengo, Brazil -as of July-).
interest: Lucas Merolla, Nazareno Colombo, William Tesillo, Alexis Duarte
they arrived: Matías Kranevitter (Monterrey, Mexico), Ignacio Fernández (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Elías López (Returned from Godoy Cruz), Tomás Castro Ponce (Returned from Godoy Cruz), Tomás Lecanda (Returned from Aldosivi), Tomás Galván (Returned from Defense and Justice), Alex Vigo (Returned from Independiente), Nahuel Cassasola (Returned from Platense), Augusto Aguirre (Returned from San Martín de San Juan), Matías Benítez (Returned from San Martín de San Juan), Agustín Fontana (Returned from Defense and Justice), Cristian Ferreira (Returned from Newell’s), Nahuel Gallardo (Returned from Once Caldas), Kevin Colli (Returned from Athletico Paranaense), Lautaro Godoy (Returned from Athletico Paranaense).
They left: Javier Pinola (retirement), Tomás Pochettino (Returned to Austin, United States), Thomas Gutiérrez (Free), Juan Fernando Quintero (Free), Franco Camargo (Returned from Platense and went free to Atlanta), Hernán López Muñoz (Returned of Central Córdoba and will go on loan to Godoy Cruz).
interest: Salomón Rondón, Rafael Santos Borré, Enzo Díaz, Lucas Merolla.
they arrived: Kevin López (Quilmes), Mauricio Cuero (Banfield), Martín Cauteruccio (Aldosivi), Rodrigo Rey (Gymnastics), Elías Contreras (Returned from Brown de Adrogué), Damián Pérez (Arsenal), Luciano Gómez (Loan from Argentinos), Thomas Ortega (Returned from High School), Braian Martínez (Returned from Aldosivi), Agustín Mulet (Vélez Loan), Matías Giménez (San Martín de San Juan), Javier Báez (Rosario Central), Baltasar Bracia (Rentists, Uruguay).
They left: Sebastián Sosa (Free), Gonzalo Asis (Platense), Alex Vigo (Returned to River), Juan Insaurralde (Sarmiento), Lucas Rodriguez (Free), Juan Pacchini (Free), Lucas Romero (León, Mexico), Alan Soñora ( Free), Damián Batallini (Returned to Argentinos), Leandro Fernández (Free), Facundo Ferreyra (Returned to Xolos, Mexico), Renzo Bacchia (Loan to Cerro Largo, Uruguay), Juan Da Rosa (Returned from Almagro and went to Argentino de Quilmes), Mauro Molina (he returned from Quilmes and went on loan to Defensores de Belgrano), Milton Álvarez (Quilmes), Leandro Benegas (Colo Colo, Chile).
interest: William Riveros, Pablo Adorno, Leonel Di Placido, Eric Remedi
they arrived: Maximiliano Moralez (New York City, United States), Oscar Opazo (Colo Colo, Chile), Nicolás Reniero (Returned from Argentinos), Héctor Fértoli (Returned from Talleres), Braian Álvarez (Returned from Ferro), Ignacio Galván (Returned from Orlando City, United States), Iván Gorosito (Returned from Atlanta), Evelio Cardozo (Returned from Atlanta), Juan Ignacio Nardoni (Union).
They left: Eugenio Mena (Catholic University, Chile), Enzo Copetti (Charlotte, United States), Gastón Gómez (Loan to Vélez), Fernando Prado (Loan to Barracas Central), Lucas Orbán (Free), Alexis Cuello (Free), Mauricio Martínez (Liga de Quito, Ecuador), Tiago Banega (Returned from Board of Trustees and went on loan to Arsenal), Nicolás Meaurio (Loan to Guaireñá, Paraguay), Alexis Cuello (Almagro), Fabricio Domínguez (Returned from Defense and Justice and left on loan to Argentinos), Mauro Luque (He returned from Defensores de Belgrano and went on loan to All Boys), Gerardo Alegre Rojas (He returned from FADEP and went on loan to San Miguel), Cristian Marcial (He returned from All Boys and left goes on loan to San Telmo), Benjamín Garré (He returned from Hurricane and went to Krylia Sovetov, Russia), Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton, England), Iván Maggi (He returned from San Martín de Tucumán and went on loan to Güemes).
Interested: Augustine Urzi
they arrived: José Devecchi (Returned from Aldosivi), Mariano Peralta Bauer (Returned from Union), Alexander Diaz (Returned from Arsenal), Manuel Insaurralde (Returned from Gymnastics), Agustín Lamosa (Returned from Chicago), Franco Lorenzón (Returned from Chicago), Álex Ibacache (Loan from Everton, Chile).
They left: Sebastián Torrico (Retired), Néstor Ortigoza (Retired), Cristian Zapata (Atlético Nacional, Colombia), Gonzalo Berterame (Returned from Atlanta and went on loan to Morón), Augusto Batalla (Returned to River), Julián Palacios ( He returned from Banfield and went to Goias, Brazil), Juan Ignacio Méndez (Vélez).
Interested: Carlos Sánchez (Independent Santa Fe).
#transfer #market #greats #Argentine #soccer
Leave a Reply