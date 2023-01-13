Ezequiel Fernandez (20) – Boca Juniors El Equi finished his one-year loan in Tigre (there was no purchase option) and returns to the riverside club 🔵🟡🔵 where he has one year left on his contract. He is already a participant in the xeneize preseason and played the friendly against Independiente 🔴. pic.twitter.com/fECglvA7R1 — 🇦🇷🏆 (@santisayuu) January 12, 2023

They left: Gastón Gerzel (Loan to Sarmiento), Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima, Peru), Damián Puebla (Instituto), Adrián Sánchez (He returned from Everton and went on loan to Atlético Tucumán), Nazareno Solís (He returned from Alvarado and went to loan to Board of Trustees), Agustín Rossi (Flamengo, Brazil -as of July-).

interest: Lucas Merolla, Nazareno Colombo, William Tesillo, Alexis Duarte

💪 Friendly that leaves us with good feelings, we continue working to arrive in the best way. An immense joy to wear this shirt again. Go @RiverPlate! pic.twitter.com/sFeovn6xFm – Nacho Fernandez (@nachof_26) January 11, 2023

They left: Javier Pinola (retirement), Tomás Pochettino (Returned to Austin, United States), Thomas Gutiérrez (Free), Juan Fernando Quintero (Free), Franco Camargo (Returned from Platense and went free to Atlanta), Hernán López Muñoz (Returned of Central Córdoba and will go on loan to Godoy Cruz).

interest: Salomón Rondón, Rafael Santos Borré, Enzo Díaz, Lucas Merolla.

#Independent closes an auspicious triangular summer. With good presentations from some reinforcements, debuts of youngsters with potential and small samples of the coach’s idea. The goal is to get to the match optimally with Talleres. Is on a good path. pic.twitter.com/07SWwrT7QH — Gian Cusano (@Giancusano) January 12, 2023

They left: Sebastián Sosa (Free), Gonzalo Asis (Platense), Alex Vigo (Returned to River), Juan Insaurralde (Sarmiento), Lucas Rodriguez (Free), Juan Pacchini (Free), Lucas Romero (León, Mexico), Alan Soñora ( Free), Damián Batallini (Returned to Argentinos), Leandro Fernández (Free), Facundo Ferreyra (Returned to Xolos, Mexico), Renzo Bacchia (Loan to Cerro Largo, Uruguay), Juan Da Rosa (Returned from Almagro and went to Argentino de Quilmes), Mauro Molina (he returned from Quilmes and went on loan to Defensores de Belgrano), Milton Álvarez (Quilmes), Leandro Benegas (Colo Colo, Chile).

interest: William Riveros, Pablo Adorno, Leonel Di Placido, Eric Remedi

Maxi Moralez and her son’s fanaticism for #Racing. The desire? Give him a title with the Academy 😍👨‍👦 pic.twitter.com/yIpvJ4ypdK – Racingmaniacs (@RacingManiacs) January 5, 2023

They left: Eugenio Mena (Catholic University, Chile), Enzo Copetti (Charlotte, United States), Gastón Gómez (Loan to Vélez), Fernando Prado (Loan to Barracas Central), Lucas Orbán (Free), Alexis Cuello (Free), Mauricio Martínez (Liga de Quito, Ecuador), Tiago Banega (Returned from Board of Trustees and went on loan to Arsenal), Nicolás Meaurio (Loan to Guaireñá, Paraguay), Alexis Cuello (Almagro), Fabricio Domínguez (Returned from Defense and Justice and left on loan to Argentinos), Mauro Luque (He returned from Defensores de Belgrano and went on loan to All Boys), Gerardo Alegre Rojas (He returned from FADEP and went on loan to San Miguel), Cristian Marcial (He returned from All Boys and left goes on loan to San Telmo), Benjamín Garré (He returned from Hurricane and went to Krylia Sovetov, Russia), Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton, England), Iván Maggi (He returned from San Martín de Tucumán and went on loan to Güemes).

Interested: Augustine Urzi

✈️➡️🇦🇷 We congratulate Alex Ibacache for his recent signing in @San Lorenzo 😃 💪 We wish you much success in this important step in your professional career! pic.twitter.com/OwtOKiolP8 – Chilean National Team (@LaRoja) January 11, 2023

They left: Sebastián Torrico (Retired), Néstor Ortigoza (Retired), Cristian Zapata (Atlético Nacional, Colombia), Gonzalo Berterame (Returned from Atlanta and went on loan to Morón), Augusto Batalla (Returned to River), Julián Palacios ( He returned from Banfield and went to Goias, Brazil), Juan Ignacio Méndez (Vélez).

Interested: Carlos Sánchez (Independent Santa Fe).