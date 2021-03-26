Bilbao will be the starting point of the Tour de France 2023, announced the organizers of the cycling race this Friday from the Guggenheim museum. It is the second time that the Tour leaves from Spain. The last time was in 1992 in San Sebastián, the year in which Miguel Indurain was crowned champion upon his arrival in Paris.

The return of the Tour de France to Spanish roads was a wish for a long time. Everything had been cooking for two years and now it is official. The announcement was made this Friday, March 26, by the director of the race Christian Prudhomme and the president of the Basque government Iñigo Urkullu, at the iconic Guggenheim museum in Bilbao. The expected date is July 1, 2023, the day the tour will be 120 years old.

According to Prudhomme, “the political leaders never stopped writing to us or being in contact with us to host the Tour” on the other side of the Pyrenees for the second time in history. He even found nomination letters dating from the years 2000 and 2006.

The Basque Country, cradle of winners

Prudhomme added that it was time to respond to that request and that also “the Basque Country is an ideal terrain for competition. It has one of the best audiences in the world and formidable landscapes. A winning cocktail for cycling,” he explained to the newspaper sports ‘L’Équipe’.

And it is that the Spanish runners have marked the history of the Tour. Seven of them have been crowned as champions accumulating 12 final victories. But beyond this, 21 of the 66 Spaniards who have taken a stage victory are Basque, as confirmed by the race website. Some names like Federico Ezquerro in 1936 or Omar Fraile, in 2018, in the Mende promotion appear there. In addition, two Basques have reached the podium or have been at the foot of it. This is the case of Joseba Beloki in 2000, 2001 and 2002. And more recently Mikel Landa, fourth in the 2017 and 2020 editions.

Bilbao will then be the occasion for a new generation of Basque cyclists to shine like Alex Aranburu, Ibon Ruiz or Iñigo Elósegui.

The first three stages of the 110th edition of the Tour will pass through Spain. The first with departure and arrival in Bilbao; the second is yet to be completed but it will be in the Basque Country, as well as the third whose goal will be in France.

Bilbao will then become the 25th exit of the ‘Grande Boucle’ from foreign lands. This year the Tour stays in Gallic lands but in 2022 it will leave Copenhagen before Spain in the next edition.