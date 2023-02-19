The record show 2023: competitors, Gerry Scotti, judges, rehearsals, previews, guests, Palo Grasso, how many episodes, streaming, Canale 5

The 2023 record show is back, the program hosted by Gerry Scotti, at the helm of an exciting new edition in which we will see competitors of all sorts competing to win the Guinness World Record. Appointment on Canale 5 every Sunday in prime time starting from 19 February at 21.25. From Studio 11 in Cologno Monzese, every week, men and women from all over the globe will challenge their limits to enter the Guinness World Records 2023. But who are the competitors and guests of Lo show dei records 2023? Here are all the previews.

Competitors, judges, previews

At the center of the stage are performances of different types capable of thrilling the whole family, in a mix of spectacular performances, irony and fun. The recordmen will not only be told as unique talents, but in presenting them Gerry Scotti will also give space to their life stories. Once again this year the outdoor tests will take place at the Monza racetrack. On the slopes of the Formula 1 temple, the public will be able to attend spectacular performances.

The correspondent Umberto Pelizzari – holder, in his long career, of world records in all disciplines related to freediving – told the story and assigned the records outdoors. On the other hand, the judges sent from the London headquarters will validate and certify the effective achievement of the various primates achieved in the studio: Lorenzo Veltri and Sofia Greenacre with the Ambassador Marco Frigatti, a historical and much loved figure of the programme.

During the episodes, in addition to single records, there will be real challenges: two or more performers will face off to score a new impossible record. Among the challenges the Strongmen and Strongwomen will be great protagonists. In this new edition, after so many years, the exciting test of the Palo Grasso returns: a 12-metre pole, placed horizontally and entirely covered with grease, which must be covered without falling and in the shortest possible time. Every week some fearless competitors will attempt the feat and the one who has totaled the best time will have to contend in the last episode with Antonino Papa, holder of the Guinness World Record since 2015.

History

The Guinness World Record was born in 1955 as a book, published annually since then, which collects all the records of the world and of every kind. It is one of the best-selling books in the world, published in over 100 countries and translated into 37 languages. From the paper version comes the television one, present in 35 countries. In Italy he made his debut on Canale 5 in 2006. In 2015 Gerry Scotti was also included in the Guinness book for being the presenter with the most episodes conducted in the world of the quiz “Who wants to be a millionaire”.

The record show 2023: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for Record Show 2023? The precise number of episodes has not been announced. We know that they will be broadcast every Sunday starting February 19, 2023, at 9.25 pm on Canale 5. Last year there were six. Here is the schedule (may change).

First episode: February 19, 2023

Second episode: February 26, 2023

Third episode: 5 March 2023

Fourth episode: March 12, 2023

Fifth episode: 19 March 2023

Sixth episode: 26 March 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Record Show 2023 live on TV and in streaming? The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast on Sunday evening at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from pc, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.