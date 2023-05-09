An apartment building hit by a Russian tank on March 11, 2022 in Mariupol, Ukraine. Evgeniy Maloletka (AP)

The Pulitzer Prizes, the most prestigious in the United States, have rewarded this year the great war coverage of media such as the agency Associated Press and the daily centenary The New York Times. With the war in Ukraine in focus, the former’s team of photographers, who captured the prolonged siege by Russian troops from besieged Mariupol, has been awarded the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, in addition to the so-called Latest Photography hour, for his work in the first weeks of the conflict. Among the members of the team, with a notable presence of young local photographers, are the Spanish Emilio Morenatti and Bernat Armangué, regulars on this list. The New York newspaper took the prize for international reporting for its coverage of the Russian invasion.

Information issues of national interest, such as the repeal by the US Supreme Court of the constitutional guarantee of abortion or the burning phenomenon of child labor in the world’s leading economic power have also been recognized. Caroline Kitchener of the Washington Postwon the Pulitzer for the best national reporting for its coverage of abortion after the annulment of the historic sentence Roe vs. Wade, which established the procedure in the US in 1973. The Reuters agency was a finalist in that category, for its reports on the widespread use of child labor among Hyundai Motor suppliers in Alabama; a scourge that periodically spreads to other large American firms, such as McDonald’s. Reuters also came second in the international reporting category for an investigation series into the Nigerian Army’s violations of the fundamental rights of women and children in its war against jihadism.

The awards are named after newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911. In his will, Pulitzer left behind a fund to create the awards and also a journalism school at Columbia University. This year’s call is a boost to international information, the most expensive in investment and media, but the most necessary to explain the complexity of the world, including the existence of a war in Europe in the 21st century.

With respect to journalism that is practiced within the US, at a time of massive layoffs and chain closures of small and independent media, the Pulitzers have also opted for current issues such as financial conflicts of interest of 50 federal agencies, which has earned him the Investigation award to the economic newspaper The Wall Street Journal. It has also collected the structural racism that is going through the country, with an award for breaking news to Los Angeles Times for revealing a secretly recorded conversation between city municipal officials with thick racist comments that sent the council reeling. Another hot topic, that of the immigration policy of the Donald Trump Administration, which forcibly separated migrant children from their parents, giving rise to abuses that have persisted under the current Administration (this week the end of the so-called Title 42 is decided). , went to Caitlin Dickerson of the magazine The Atlantic.

The Pulitzers also award prizes in other categories, including books, music, and drama. In the non-fiction book section, the great novel Trustby Hernán Díaz (there is a Spanish translation in Anagrama, with the title Fortune), four stories about a Bronze Age Wall Street tycoon with echoes of Thomas Mann, was recognized ex aequo with Demon Copperheadby Barbara Kingsolver. In the biography section, the award distinguished a work by Beverly Gage on the figure of J. Edgard Hoover, who at the head of the FBI led the witch hunt started by McCarthyism for decades. In non-fiction, a book was raised about George Floyd, the African American killed by the police in Minneapolis in 2020, whose end triggered the largest mobilization against racism in decades, both in the US and abroad.

The Pulitzer Prize jury is made up mostly of publishers, large firms and executives from major US media outlets, such as David Remnick, the magazine’s editor. The New Yorkeror the essayist and journalist Anne Applebaum, from The Atlantic.