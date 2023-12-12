All you have to do is reach this address and log in with your PlayStation account. After a moment of loading you will be presented with a series of information about your 2023 at PlayStation .

Like every year, Sony has made available the “PlayStation Stats” (Wrap-Up, in English) that is, a collection of information related to our gaming year, including statistics and curiosities of various types.

What the PlayStation 2023 Statistics reveal

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The 2023 PlayStation Stats reveal various information, starting with the number of games that we played during 2023 and what was the first one started. We then move on to the list of the five games to which we dedicated the most hours, complete with the number of trophies earned and the percentage of time spent compared to the total for the year.

Next our “playing style“, mainly linked to the type of games we prefer to play, such as “role player”, complete with an indication of the time spent (as a percentage of the 2023 total) on the games we prefer.

Then it is indicated month by month which video game we dedicated ourselves to the most, including the number of gaming sessions, hours invested, trophies earned and total number of video games started in the month. There is also an advertisement for PS Plus, which shows us the games closest to our style.

An interesting fact for many is also the total number of hours spent on console, complete with time indication often with PS5 games and with PS4 games. Then we see the number of trophies in detail, with platinum, gold, silver and bronze obtained and how many trophy levels we have risen.

The is then revealed party number that we participated in and how many items and gold points we obtained through PS Stars. Finally, we are also given an avatar and a PlayStation Stars collectible, which can be redeemed on the fly with a simple click.

Tell us, what are your PlayStation 2023 Stats?