Intrigue and corruption in this story inspired by real events, which caught the attention of Messi. “What a great movie,” wrote the PSG footballer on Instagram.

Lionel Messi seems to be very attentive to the candidates for the Oscar 2023. The star footballer of Paris Saint Germain has published a movie recommendation for his millions of followers on his social networks and, as expected, it is a production from his country. “What a great movie”, wrote the “Flea” in his Instagram stories, but it is not just any film: its acclaimed plot portrays a true story, which exposes one of the most famous political cases of the 80s in Argentina.

Specific, We are talking about “Argentina, 1985”the celebrated film, starring the legendary Ricardo Darín (as Julio Strassera) and Juan Pedro Lanzani (as Luis Moreno Ocampo), which is emerging as one of the favorites at the next Academy Awards gala.

Messi recommends watching "Argentina, 1985". Photo: Lionel Messi/Instagram

What is “Argentina, 1985” about?

“’Argentina, 1985′ is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal team who dared to accuse, against all odds, against the clock and under constant threat, the bloodiest Argentine military dictatorship. A battle of David against Goliath, with the least expected heroes”, recites the official synopsis shared by Amazon Prime Video.

“Argentina, 1985”: where to see?

At the moment, “Argentina, 1985” can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. If you want to play it totally FREE, you have the option to activate the seven-day trial period that streaming has for new subscribers.

Against which films does “Argentina, 1985” compete at the Oscars 2023?

“Argentina, 1985” is nominated in the best international film category along with the following proposals: