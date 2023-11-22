First was the show, the red carpet. Then came the demand, love, politics, innovation, humor. The important thing. The awards. The delivery of the Ondas, which in this 70th edition has taken a step towards the fusion between the “creativity” and the “rigor” of the best national and international communication projects.

The gala began with one of the highlights, Úrsula Corberó, awarded as best actress for her role in The body on fire, who did not hesitate when it came to asking for “communication and understanding” between those “at the top.” The politicians. “It’s possible [relacionarse] without a confrontation. No more wars. Let us love and respect each other,” she asked. Corberó, visibly moved by having received the “first prize” for her performance, she was grateful for the “freedom” to play a role (that of Rosa Peral), she said, “complex,” which sparked the first laughs. ironic

Juan Diego Botto, best actor for I don’t like driving, in which he called for an end to the war between Israel and Palestine. “The greatest horror of the last century was the dehumanization of the Jewish community. Now let’s not make the same mistake with the Palestinian community. “The terrible attacks by Hamas cannot justify the murder of thousands of boys and girls.” He resounding applause at the Barcelona Lyceum.

The Kings League team, with Ibai Llanos (second from right), on stage. Quique García (EFE)

The organization advocated for a dynamic system to make the delivery as digestible as possible. When the speeches became too long, the voice became smurfed. Fun and elegant at the same time to avoid long speeches in a space that has merged emerging and traditional media. From Weekly report, as Best Current Affairs Program; to the Kings Leaguebest entertainment program.

The relevant questions

When collecting the award for the weekly program, Pep Vilar, head of RTVE News, made a staunch defense of the work of journalists in times of polarization and tension. “Our profession has to protect itself from insults and threats. We cannot allow them to attack us. A colleague recently told me: ‘what has hurt me the most is hearing ‘you’re a whore’ from the mouth of a fascist.” The applause returned.

Vilar also referred to the interview that Silvia Intxaurrondo, a TVE journalist awarded as best presenter for “highlighting the importance of pertinent questions”, conducted with the PP candidate, Núñez Feijóo, during the election period in which she publicly corrected the data it offered. “Silvia had to ask the questions she had to ask. Public television did well under suffocating pressure. Will follow”. The journalist claimed the “spaces of freedom” in newsrooms to report despite there being so much “pressure” and recommended young journalists “never be afraid.”

On the other part of the communication spectrum, Oriol Querol, general director of the Kings League, awarded for the best entertainment program, which has been presented as “some weirdos.” “This circus is the result of a lot of work,” defended the executive, who in conversation with EL PAÍS accepted that the award was “a bridge that unites two parallel worlds.” Querol defends the possibility of introducing new content formats without the need to compete with others. “They have wanted to confront us with the traditional media; But we have not wanted to transform anything, but rather to live with them,” he remarks. Of course, Querol regrets that part of the process of incorporation into the audiovisual system has been thorny due to the views of the most traditionalist sector. “To many young people streamers They have been treated with condescension for being brave, but now it has been shown that there is a space for everyone.” One of them, Spursito, passed a bill to the president of the League, Javier Tebas, contrary to the Kings League. “I dedicate it to him. Good luck with what’s coming to you.”

The actor and comedian Lluis Jutglar ‘Peyu’ receives the Ondas for Best Proximity Radio Program for El Búnquer. Quique García (EFE)

It was not the only reproach of the night. Lluís Sitjar, known as Peyu, one of the creators of The Bunker, best proximity program, lamented the “silence” on the part of “Spanish culture” in recent years. “Sometimes we have missed you. I don’t know if it was for fear of losing some tickets, but your market is 40 million people, and ours is 2 or 3, and we survived. If the fear is losing the audience of Ferraz’s fascists, it is time to lose the fear.” More applause, like when the podcaster Nerea Pérez de las Heras, presenter of the gala together with journalist Aimar Bretos, launched a “It’s over!” complicit with the world soccer champions against sexist attitudes.

None of the applause was as long and unanimous as the one received by former soccer player Juan Carlos Unzué, affected by ALS and protagonist of Unzué. The last team of Juancar, best documentary of the night. “We hope that all political parties endorse the ALS law and it becomes effective as soon as possible. If there’s one thing we ALS patients don’t have, it’s time. “Diseases do not know about ideologies and political interests.”

The singer from Arde Bogotá opens the gala. Lorena Sopêna (Europa Press)

Public outside

The gala brought together dozens of people who did not want to miss the entrance of the stars to the great theater. Ibai and Úrsula Corberó were among the most acclaimed. “Sometimes I don’t know how to explain what I do, but my grandmother spent some time thinking that she was a news presenter,” the communicator conceded in the access.

At the same time, the Cartagena band Arde Bogotá entered, awarded as Musical Phenomenon of the Year, who opened the gala with one of their performances, and who showed their anger for not having yet tried the Murcian meat pies that have begun to be sold in a store. from Barcelona. “Next time, we will surely have to try them.”

Trying to do things is what Juanjo Millas and Javier del Pino, winners of the Ondas award for best program idea, do. After this award, the writer Millas, winner of the Planeta Prize, faces the dilemma of whether he is better at speaking or writing. “I have terrible diction, I’m not good at speaking, but I communicate through syntax.” He makes it, he explains, for “any Sunday morning crowd that wakes up early for a leisurely breakfast.”

Meeting with the press of the winners of the 2023 Ondas Awards at the Albéniz Palace in Barcelona, ​​this Wednesday morning Gianluca Battista

