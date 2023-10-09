The nanometer (0.000000001 meters) is a special measurement, it is the border between the quantum world of atoms and the world that physicists call “classical”, the world of our experience where time only goes forward, where actions They have consequences. It was in this special space that life on Earth emerged; The proteins and biomolecules that make us up are measured in nanometers. This fact gives us the key to its importance; physics (energy, movement, information, quantum processes), chemical reactions and biological functions are intertwined in the function of proteins and biomolecules. The nanoscale is the scale where everything is related, where the complexity that characterizes our lives begins.

In 1959, Richard Feynman, in a inspired and improvised conference, realized the great window of knowledge that would be opened by understanding this nanometric complexity, and imagined the technological possibilities that this would facilitate. He imagined microscopes, machines capable of manipulating atoms and molecules and even creating nanomachines on that scale. Feynman’s intuition began to come true in the 1980s, when all sciences seemed to converge on that scale, chemists began to synthesize nanoparticles, physicists created the first microscopes that could see and manipulate individual atoms (microscopes). scanning tunnel received the Nobel Prize in 1986) and biologists began to build nanostructures using DNA bases as building blocks.

Over the last 40 years, nanotechnology has been eroding the boundaries between disciplines, and establishing itself in the technologies that surround us. Nanotechnology is transforming batteries, sustainable materials, chips, clean energy generation, electronics, computing and medicine.

This year, all the Nobel Prize winners in science celebrate nanotechnology and the ability to study processes on that scale. The Chemistry one went to three scientists who predicted and were the first to create quantum dots. Quantum dots are semiconductor crystals containing a few thousand atoms whose quantum properties can be tuned so that they can emit specific wavelengths of light. Very small quantum dots of cadmium selenide, for example, can emit blue light, but larger crystals of the same compound emit red light. It is precisely that conceptual simplicity that has made them so popular in so many fields, from very bright television screens to biological imaging. Biological microscopy is their most revealing application: their size allows them to illuminate at the nanoscale with light bright enough to make the movements of individual biomolecules in a cell visible (using an optical microscope), thus connecting the nano world of biomolecules with a human observer using the principles of quantum mechanics.

For their part, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to the brave and tireless Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman who, opposing the conservatism that prevails in the establishment of sciences, demonstrated that RNA could become a powerful weapon to create vaccines. Vaccines became a reality when RNA was introduced into a lipid nanoparticle, thus forming the active ingredient in the Moderna and BioNTech vaccines that ended the pandemic. These nanovaccines contain 40 years of multidisciplinary research in the biophysics of lipids, the chemistry to synthesize molecules, and the microfluidic systems that make it possible to create the miracle of a nanometric structure that contains RNA molecules capable of activating the immune system. The pandemic has made nanomedicine a reality that will transform the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Finally, the Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to the inventors of lasers capable of reaching the attosecond. The history of attoscience also began in the 1980s, when Anne L’Huillier (the fifth woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics) realized that it would be possible to reach this time scale in which electrons move. atoms and molecules. Her discovery contradicted the predictions of Werner Heisenberg, one of the founders of quantum mechanics (not all visionary physicists are right), who thought that we would never be able to access the world of electrons. This technology gives physicists the ability to interrogate what happens inside atoms, molecules and nanoparticles when, for example, they lose or gain an electron in a chemical reaction.

It is very possible that attosecond lasers will be used in the next frontier of nanotechnology and consequently of biology, the relationship between our classical reality and the strange world of quantum mechanics. The emergence of quantum computing in science and the interest of pharmaceutical companies in using quantum computers to design the structures of drugs and thus revolutionize pharmacology makes me predict that the most transformative contribution of nanotechnology is about to occur. It is very likely that nanotechnology will make it easier for the sciences to converge to solve the great problem of physics and our knowledge of reality: how quantum mechanics and our classical reality come together, the unsolved enigma of the interpretation of quantum mechanics and its relation to general relativity.

At the nanoscale is not only our hope to achieve the technologies that allow us to overcome the climate crisis, it is also the size where humans will possibly find a new layer of meaning in our existence, because it is the biomolecular scale where the classic dialogue takes place. quantum that may be responsible for (conscious) life in the universe.

Sonia Contera is Professor of Physics at the University of Oxford. She is the author of ‘Living Nanotechnology: How the World of the Infinitesimal is Transforming Medicine and the Future of Biology’. (Arpa Editores, 2023).

