Alexei I. Ekimov, Louis E. Brus and Moungi G. Bawendi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on October 4, 2023, “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots,” announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. . Quantum dots are nanoparticles so small that their size determines their chemical properties, particularly their color. It is its light that we see on an LED television screen, in addition to having important applications in the medical field.

In chemistry, the properties of an element depend on how many electrons make up it. However, when we change the scale to convert them into nanoparticles, tiny portions of a material, quantum effects arise: the properties of the element become dependent on its size.

The work of Alexei I. Ekimov in the early 1980s, Louis E. Brus a few years later and Moungi G. Bawendi in 1993 have allowed us to produce and manipulate nanoparticles governed by quantum effects: quantum dots, present in the technology of our daily lives.

“Quantum dots have fascinating and unusual properties. In particular, they have different colors depending on their size,” said Johan Åqvist, president of the Nobel Committee in Chemistry.

In medicine, light from quantum dots can tell a surgeon whether they are touching a tumor or not, creating a map of biological tissue. Looking ahead, researchers believe they could be used to create sensors or smaller photovoltaic cells, or flexible electronic devices. The Nobel Committee in Chemistry indicated that we have only begun to explore the potential of these tiny particles.

