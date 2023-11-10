This Saturday, November 11, at 7:00 PM, the Estadior Hernán Ramírez Villegas It will become the epicenter of the largest sporting event in the country, where athletes from the 32 departments will gather, ready to demonstrate all their skill, discipline and competitive spirit during the next days of competition.

The XXII National Games and the VI Paranational Games They will highlight the rich cultural and sporting diversity of Colombia. More than 10,713 athletes will represent not only their regions, but also the determination and unbreakable spirit of their communities, filling it with stories of heroism and greatness. They will be a platform where passion for sport and love for origins and territory merge in a celebration of talent, effort and dedication.

A party

Inclusion and equity are values ​​that will be very present throughout the fairs, fully integrating paranational sport, which will develop its competitions in the same venues between December 2 and 10. This reflects the country’s commitment to equal opportunities for athletes with and without disabilities, showcasing Colombia’s vision as a nation where everyone, regardless of their abilities, has the opportunity to shine.

Mindful of the importance of the environment, the 2023 National and Paranational Games have taken measures to ensure that their legacy is as green as it is glorious. The legacy also includes sports, social and economic benefits for the region.

The skills allow the adaptation and construction of new scenarios and generate an important economic and social impact associated with the activation of sectors such as air and land transportation; clothing, import of sports implementation, accommodation, food and sports tourism services, among others.

As the Government of Change, we deliver for Colombia. For this edition, the Ministry of Sports allocated 71 billion pesos to the organization of the Games in the different venues and sub-venues, in addition to the investment of 270 billion for the development of sports infrastructure, which today is materialized in the construction of four new scenarios, 24 improvements and 20 tune-ups.

