Kick off the awards season in film and television. And it does so with the Emmy nominations, announced at 8:30 in the morning in Los Angeles (5:30 in mainland Spain) with few surprises for the nominees, but with many unknowns regarding the award ceremony. The scene is turbulent in Hollywood this year. The writers have been on strike for more than 70 days, hoping to improve their collective agreement. And the actors can follow the same path: at midnight this Wednesday (9 in the morning of Thursday in Spain) the deadline that has been given to negotiate with the unions is fulfilled. If they do not achieve their objectives, especially economic ones, a double strike could effectively take place that would paralyze the audiovisual industry throughout the country.

The producer and president of the Academy, Frank Scherma (who, as soon as he began his brief presentation, referred to the strike, hoping “that the negotiations come to fruition”), and the actress from Community and screenwriter Yvette Nicole Brown have announced live the nominations for the 11 main categories of the total of 124: best reality show and talk show and also best series in three categories, limited, dramatic and comedy, as well as the main actors and actresses of those three. In addition, there are another hundred more technical awards that reward everything from production, script, castingphotography or stunt coordination.

More information

At the 2023 Emmys, he stands out succession, which has just put an end to its fourth and final season. He takes a total of 27 nominations; They follow her The Last of Us, with 24; The White Lotus, with 23 (last year he was competing in a miniseries) and Ted Lasso, with 21. Of the six nominees for best actor in the drama series category, three are from the HBO series: the patriarch and two of his sons, that is, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. The third of the leading children, Sarah Snook, is nominated for best actress. Five other performers also take nominations as secondary: Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as, among the actresses, J. Smith-Cameron.

The Crown It is nominated for best dramatic series, but this time none of its main actors are, although Elizabeth Debicki is as a secondary for playing Lady Di. She is the only one with a candidacy. Something that happens with The White Lotus, the sensation of last season, which is also nominated for best comedy and which does not fall well in the main acting categories, but in this case because it is a very choral series. In the best supporting cast categories, it achieved 11 nominations: among the actors it was won by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Will Sharpe; and between the actresses Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, the Italians Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco and, again, Jennifer Coolidge; Of the eight nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, five are from the series. Jason Sudeikis gets the nomination as Ted Lasso in the series of the same name, as well as Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein as secondary, and also the actresses Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham; as guests they achieve it Sam Richardson, Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles and Harriet Walter; The three of them account for half of the nominees in that category of best guest actress in a comedy.

In another of the sensations of the season, The Last Of Usalso its two protagonists are nominated, both Pedro Pascal (phenomenon of the year, who takes another two nominations, and secondary comedy for presenting a television program Saturday night Live and as narrator for a documentary about Patagonia) as Bella Ramsey. Of Only murders in the building, the only actor nominated is Martin Short; If last year of the three protagonists only Selena Gomez was left out, this year Steve Martin does too. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel celebrates its farewell with options for its lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan, and the series itself.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, in a scene from the series ‘The Last of Us’. PA

Other nominated names include Jessica Chastain, Riley Keough, Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton, Keri Russell, Juliette Lewis, Jenna Ortega, Ray Liotta, Taraji P. Henson, Elisabeth Moss or Julie Andrews, although in this case for her voice, as narrator of The Bridgertons. In that category, that of narrators, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett… and Barack Obama are also nominated, as the voice of the Netflix documentary series What We Do All Day.

A complicated calendar

Who wins will be known soon… but it is not known when. The strike has also made the delivery ceremony hang by a thread. If you want to celebrate within the year in which the awards celebrate their 75th edition, it could be in November. That is what the US Television Academy wants, which is the one who distributes the nominations and who wants them to continue the tradition and be the first awards, without the Golden Globes (on January 7) or those of the Criticism (on the 14th, if they are held). But they may be moved to January, as the Fox network, which broadcasts them, seeks to ensure a date with fewer sporting and family events (November is the month of Thanksgiving and there is also soccer).

Whoever has followed the nominations live will have been able to see the date of September 18 on their screens, which is what their presenters have announced. Since 1977, the awards have always taken place in September (with the exception of 2001, after the 9/11 attacks), but industry sources now almost completely rule out that date, too close, given the circumstances. Because, to begin with, who was going to do the script? If neither the daily programs, such as The Jimmy Kimmel Show, they count on those who write their jokes, to see which scriptwriter would dare to sign the script for a gala of such caliber. Because he would have to start writing it at the end of this month, beginning of August, at the latest. And the writers’ strike is not likely to be resolved so quickly.

The date, therefore, to see who raises the statuettes will be resolved when the destination and the decision of the actors union are also known, in a few hours, if the negotiations are not prolonged. It does not seem that they are going to do so, according to the few news reports – the two parties have decided to maintain silence before the media until the talks are over, but we will always have the leaks – that were known yesterday: they want everything to be resolved definitively this Wednesday, and that for this they have a federal mediator, that is, a third person outside the process who will try to help them. The fate of the actors, of Hollywood and the Emmys, and probably of the entire season of productions and awards, is a few hours away from him.