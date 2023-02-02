Culiacán, Sinaloa.- An authentic party was lived in Quilá during the beginning of the celebrations of Candelaria 2023. After two years of the pandemic, citizens took to the streets to be part of this beloved celebration, marching together in a spectacular inaugural parade. Subsequently, the public enjoyed artistic presentations and some warm words of welcome from the Trustee of Quilá, Rafael Eden Quintero Lozano and the director of the Municipal Institute of Cultural Culiacán, Alonso Ramirez.

The directors and organizers of the event anticipated a few days full of cultural activities, ranging from musical, theatrical and dance performances, for which they invited the entire community to join these celebrations that will take place on February 1 to 4 in the Quila syndicate.