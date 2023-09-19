A new edition of the UEFA Champions League begins and this corresponds to the 2023/24 season but it will have a very special (and sad) peculiarity for all fans of this sport: it will be the first edition in the last 19 years that will not even have Lionel Messi nor with Cristiano Ronaldo among those registered. Definitely, this situation shows us and does not make us realize that the careers of these two great stars in the world of football are coming to an end and that sooner rather than later we will not have the chance to enjoy them on a playing field.
This will be the first absence of the Argentine star in the most important club tournament in the world since he debuted in the 2004/2005 season in Barcelona’s last group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Since that meeting in Ukrainian territory, Messi managed to become champion in the 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15 editions but he also managed to add 129 goals and 40 assists, leaving his mark in the history of the competition. .
While the Portuguese is recognized as “Mister Champions” for his great performances in this tournament, mainly with the Real Madrid shirt, the winningest team in the history of the Champions League. The current Al-Nassr player is the all-time top scorer with 141 goals, the top assist scorer with 42 assists, but he is also the leader in matches played in this tournament with 187. While he managed to lift on 5 occasions, achieving this in the 2007 seasons /08, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18.
Both have left their mark in the UEFA Champions League and a historical overview of this tournament cannot be done without mentioning Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
Who can replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the current UEFA Champions League?
Although we all know that both are irreplaceable, the top figures of the edition that is about to begin are Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé. The Norwegian has already managed to lift the title after being a key player with Manchester City while the Frenchman has been eluded by the Orejona on multiple occasions, including a final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon during the time of the pandemic.
