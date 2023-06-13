Egypt, with a population of 105 million, is one of the world’s largest importers of wheat and is also dependent on imports of other staple foods and fuel.

A financial statement attached to the draft budget approved by Parliament stated that the Ministry of Finance estimated Egypt’s need for 8.25 million tons of wheat in the next fiscal year, and that the budget was based on an oil price of $80 per barrel of Brent crude.

The draft budget expects spending of 2.99 trillion Egyptian pounds and revenues of 2.14 trillion pounds in the new fiscal year, and the total deficit is expected to reach 824.4 billion pounds, or 6.96 percent of GDP.

The budget approved by parliament on Monday projects real gross domestic product growth of 4.1 percent and an average inflation rate of 16 percent.

It also estimates that the average interest rate on government debt instruments is 18.5 percent.

In March, the Egyptian government announced that it would raise allocations for food subsidies by 20 percent, and subsidies for petroleum products by 24 percent, in the draft budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Data from the Central Bank of Egypt recently showed that the annual core inflation rate in Egypt rose to 40.3 percent in May from 38.6 percent in April.

The data also showed that the basic consumer price index recorded a monthly rate of 2.9 percent in May 2023, compared to a monthly rate of 1.6 percent in the same month of the previous year, and a monthly rate of 1.7 percent in April 2023.