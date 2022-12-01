Frappar, 38, leads the first purely female refereeing team in the Men’s World Cup in the match that is being held at Al Bayt Stadium, with her assistants Newsa Pak from Brazil and Karen Diaz from Mexico, according to Reuters.

The choice capped an illustrious career for Frenchwoman Frappar, who began officiating matches at the age of 13 in her region, northwest of Paris, where she grew up.

Frappar wrote her name in the history books when she became the first woman to officiate a Ligue 1 match in 2019, and it was between Amiens and Strasbourg.

In the same year, Frappar also officiated the European Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea, becoming the first woman to officiate a major European match for men.

And in 2020, she became the first woman to officiate a Champions League match when she took charge of the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv match.

“The men’s World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world,” said Frappar, who was also the fourth official during Mexico’s goalless draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar.

She added, “I was the first woman to officiate matches in France and Europe, so I know how to face different situations.”

Last year, Frappar became the first woman to officiate a World Cup qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia, while this year she officiated the French Cup final between Nice and Nantes.

The Frenchwoman, who gained her passion for football from her father, won three times the award for the best referee among women in the world awarded by the International Federation for History and Statistics.

Frappar has been widely recognized for her achievements, which Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez described as a step forward for women in a “sexist sport”.