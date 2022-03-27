Leon, Guanajuato.- was inaugurated the Trokera Party 2022 in León, Guanajuato, an event that exhibits the best fixed and modified tractor trailers in all of Mexico, until March 27, the esplanade of the León Fair will be a meeting point for trailer lovers.

The Trokera Party 2022, was already expected by hundreds of fans, who were eager to attend an event of this type, after it was suspended for two years, due to the pandemic by covid 19.

More than 120 trucks participate in the exhibition. Roberto López Vázquez, General Director of Fiesta Trokera, 2022, indicated that this Sunday, March 27, 50 units will parade honking their horns from the Morelos Boulevard corner with Juan Alonso de Torres until arriving at the polyforum.

On its first day of inauguration the Trokera Party 2022brought together hundreds of visitors and tourists from various states.

“Very interesting, everything caught my attention, I like trucks because of my dad, he was a star bus driver, it is a family event for all the members, who come to enjoy everything there is,” said a testimony.

Undoubtedly after two years of the suspension of the event, speed lovers were already anxiously waiting to resume the event, in which in addition to the exhibition, attendees were able to enjoy Mexican snacks, purchase alcoholic beverages, toys such as collection trucks and accessories for lovers of ‘trucks’

“Very comfortable, I have always loved trucks, I am the wife of a trailer driver, the trailers are very cool, it is important that they are encouraged to come and enjoy a little of the very rich gastronomy,” commented a Leonese tourist.

One of the attractions of the event was the sale of collectible toy trucks that varied in price, from the cheapest at $150.00 to $1000.00.

Trucks from the following entities will participate in the event: Mexico City, Puebla, Baja California, Guerrero, Veracruz, Coahuila and Nuevo León. Famous personalities and experts in car modifications will be present, such as: Martin Cowfamous for restoring celebrity vehicles, he presented his creation the truck “Lemon lime”. will also be present Mauricio Hernandez project leader “Tune me the Ship”They will offer autographs to attendees.

On the first day of the Fiesta Trokera 2022, the esplanade of the fair was filled with fun, joy, families, friends and a positive atmosphere, without a doubt economic, social and tourist stability returns to normal little by little in the City of Leon, Guanajuato.