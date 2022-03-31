The next Tour de France will be closer than ever. To the delight of fans of the French round, Netflix partners with ASO to create a documentary series on the 2022 edition, with the participation of France Télévisions. Produced by Quadbox, a joint venture between QUAD and Box to box Films (Drive to Survive), the series will follow the journey of 8 teams participating in the most difficult cycling race.

Composed of 8 45-minute episodes, the production will follow as closely as possible all the players in the Tour de France, from cyclists to team managers to understand the multiple challenges of a race that has become a true international symbol, broadcast in 190 territories. The insides of eight iconic teams will be revealed, from the preparation phase to the finish line: AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, BORA-hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

Premiere for the first half of 2023

Filming will run from March to July 2022 for its premiere on Netflix in the first half of 2023. In addition, France Télévisions will broadcast a 52′ documentary a few days before the start of the 2023 Tour de France. “As historical partners and broadcasters of the Tour de France, we are delighted to participate in this project that will allow everyone to experience part of the daily life of champions and teams. It adds to what we do every year during the race and we think it will attract an even bigger audience. to this beautiful event”, explains Laurent-Eric Le Lay, director of the sports section of French television.

“We are very proud to introduce new aspects of the iconic Tour de France. This is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the stories of its inspiring characters!” adds Dolores Emile for Netflix. “We are proud of this partnership with Netflix, France Télévisions and the Tour de France teams, which will offer fans a unique behind-the-scenes immersion. Through a narrative approach, which is added to the competition itself, the public will be able to discover how the Tour de France represents a challenge for competitors“, concludes Yann Le Moënner, CEO of ASO