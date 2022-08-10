There are just over 100 days left before the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins and the expectation is total. Everything is ready for the ball to start rolling, so that the teams dream of achieving eternal glory and now a piece of news has been leaked that revolutionized all football fans.
The World Cup could start a day earlier than planned and the opening game was to be played on November 20. The only meeting that Sunday would be the match between Qatar, organizer of the contest, and Ecuador.
The official fixture had planned that the first game would be between Senegal and the Netherlands for Group A, but everything could change. The idea is that the official inauguration takes place before the match of the organizing team and so it would be brought forward a day.
Everything is pending the approval of the FIFA Council Bureau (made up of President Gianni Infantino and the presidents of the Confederations). It is worth noting that the tradition is that the host teams open the tournaments and the last time that happened was in the 2022 World Cup that was played in Korea and Japan (France played Senegal in the first game).
