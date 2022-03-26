The 94th edition of the Oscar awards It will take place this Sunday, March 27. Although it will be broadcast on the ABC channel from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, it can also be seen through the YouTube channel of the Academywhere sign language interpretation will be enabled for the first time.

Although the Academy has indicated that the move is part of ongoing efforts to expand accessibility at the annual ceremony, the change most likely stemmed from the nomination of CODA, a film that could win in the best picture category.

Inclusion in the 2022 Oscar Awards

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy’s Vice President of Impact and Operations, Jeanell English, commented on the inclusion of sign language. “We are not going to do everything right. We know this, but we ask ourselves, how can we continue to improve? Let’s keep pushing the boundaries and challenging and trying to create more access where we can. We are proud of what we have done, but it is not enough and we are committed to continuing to do all we can on this journey.”

When are the Oscars 2022?

The long-awaited film event will take place this Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

What time can you see the Oscars 2022?

In Peru, the oscars 2022 They can be seen from 7:00 pm online. These are the schedules in the rest of the countries:

United States : 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) – 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Mexico : 6.00 p.m.

Colombia : 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador : 7.00 p.m.

Chile : 9.00 p.m.

Argentina : 9.00 p.m.

Spain: 1:00 a.m. (Monday, March 28).