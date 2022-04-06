The countdown to the first date of the championship of Superbike 2022 is getting closer and closer to the conclusion, with the engines officially starting from Friday 8 April on the Spanish circuit of Aragon, already home to the last pre-season tests. The inauguration of the world championship will see the Turkish Topak Razgatlioglu for the first time with the number 1 on the hull of his Yamaha, which will see him busy defending the world champion title won last season. At the same time, fans will want to regain the thrilling duel between the 25-year-old and veteran Jonathan Rea, who looked very fit in the last few test sessions. Attention also to the unknown factor of the Spaniard Alvaro Bautista, determined to redeem himself on the Ducati – together with his Italian teammate Michael Rinaldi – after a complex experience in Honda. Finally, speaking of Italian riders, there will be Andrea Locatelli alongside Razgatlioglu in the Pata whit Brixx team, as well as Roberto Tamburini in Motoxracing and Alex Bassani on the Ducati Panigale V4 R of the Motocorsa Racing team.

WSBK 2022, Aragon, TV timetables

Friday 8 April

10:30 – PL1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

15:00 – PL2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 9 April

09:40 – Superpole Superpole 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

10:20 – Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

11:10 – Superpole Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

12:40 – Race 1 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

14:00 – Superbike Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)

15:15 – Race 1 Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 10th April

11:00 – Superpole Race (live on Sky Sport MotoGPdelayed at 13:00 on TV8)

12:30 – Race 2 Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

14:00 – Race 2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP And TV8)

15:15 – Race 2 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)