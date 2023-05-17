Mexico City. The government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), awarded the 2022 National Science Award to Annie Pardo Cemo in the category of physical-mathematical and natural sciences, as well as to Roberto Escudero Derat.

The teacher and doctor in biochemical sciences from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who is the mother of the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, is also an emeritus professor in the Department of Cellular Biology; She has been an academic at the highest house of studies for 51 years and is recognized with this award for her contribution to scientific development in Mexico.

through the Official Journal of the Federation, The federal government reports that the 2022 National Science Prize is awarded to those who, through their productions or teaching, research or dissemination work, “have contributed to the progress of science, technology and innovation”.

It also points out that the winners of the 2022 National Science Award were chosen because “they have made notable contributions in the various fields in which this recognition is granted, which drives progress and innovation in the fields of knowledge.”

In the case of Dr. Annie Pardo Cemo, her academic work integrates both teaching and the training of human resources in biomedical research.

According to a profile from UNAM, Dr. Pardo Cemo, who also received the 2018 National University Award, focuses her lines of research on understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of fibrosing lung diseases and has been a pioneer to investigate the role of matrix metalloproteases in said pathologies.

For his scientific contributions he has received numerous awards and distinctions, among which the National Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry Award for Basic Research stands out, in 2001; the Heberto Castillo Medal in Basic Sciences 2008, by the Institute of Science and Technology of the government of the then Federal District, and the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz recognition, in 2012.

Meanwhile, the researcher and doctor of science Roberto Escudero Derat will be recognized for his work in experimental physics, especially in the study of superconductivity phenomena.

The award will also be given to Edda Lydia Sciutto Conde, an Argentine who will receive the award for her work in immunology, together with the phytopathologist Gustavo Mora Aguilera.

Wide trajectory

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo expressed feeling proud of her mother, Annie Pardo Cemo, who received the National Science Award for her mother.

He stressed that it is a recognition given by a scientific committee to the trajectory of the winners. He highlighted that her mother throughout her career carried out research stays at universities in the United States; She also founded, in 1980, the Biochemistry Research Laboratory in the Faculty of Sciences of the UNAM.

Sheinbaum recalled that her mother’s scientific contributions are reflected in more than 180 publications, which have been cited more than 25,000 times.

In 2015, she added, she was presented with the Recognition Award for Scientific Achievement of the American Thoracic Society, for her global scientific contributions in the field of lung, and she is the first non-American woman to receive this recognition.

The head of government recalled that in 1968 her mother was expelled from the National Polytechnic Institute, where she was a teacher, for participating in the student movement.

“He had to start from scratch, but he never gave up; She was minimized in many institutes for being a woman and more for having a social commitment, even for participating in union movements. She got out of the bottom with her own effort,” Sheinbaum concluded.