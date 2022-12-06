One of the most awaited events of the year in motorsports will be hosted this year by the city of Bologna. The traditional Prize Giving Ceremony of all FIA championships will take place on Friday 9 December starting at 21:30, including of course the F1. Max Verstappen will therefore collect the prize due to the world champion for the second time in his career and Red Bull will also return to the stage to ‘cash’ the trophy for the Constructors’ championship.

One year ago this Gala held in Paris it was deserted by Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton after the events in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes was represented by James Allison, but the house of the Star did not send the winning cars in F1 and Formula E in protest. In the electric series, Mercedes confirmed itself with Stoffel Vandoorne as the new world champion after Nyck DeVries. Double for Toyota in the WEC in the Hypercar class (world champions are Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi) and in the WRC with Kalle Rovanpera. Ferrari defended the GT title in Endurance with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

The FIA ​​Prize Giving 2022 is organized by theAutomobile Club of Italy with the support of the institutional partners of the Emilia-Romagna Region and Motor Valley, in collaboration with BeIT, Maeci and the Italian Trade Agency. The event will also be supported by the official partners Rolex, Hankook, Brembo, Marelli, OMP and Bell and it will be possible to follow it in live streaming on the Federation’s social channels Facebook, Youtube and TikTok.

The President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem thus presented the end-of-year event scheduled for Friday: “I am delighted that the 2022 FIA Prize Giving, my first as FIA President, will take place in Bologna, in a glorious motorsport area, the Motor Valley. We are grateful to the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI), the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Italian Trade Agency for hosting us and to our partners Rolex, Hankook, Brembo, Marelli, OMP and Bell for their full support. I look forward to celebrating the 2022 champions and sharing this great event with all motorsport fans on the FIA ​​channels.”