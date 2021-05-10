The Regional budgets for 2021 could be approved on June 16. This is set by the calendar approved by the Board of Spokespersons this Monday, which establishes that the processing of the Autonomous Community Budget bill for 2021 will begin this Tuesday with the appearances of the directors, which will take place throughout this week. and establishes dates between May 11 and June 16.

Alberto Castillo, president of the Regional Assembly, announced that the nine councilors of the regional government will appear first, within the framework of the Economy, Finance and Budget Commission. Each director will have a maximum of 30 minutes to present the items for their departments. Then the counselor and the representatives of the five parliamentary groups will appear in the press room. The session will resume with the turn of the parliamentary groups, whose deputies will have a maximum of 20 minutes each to make their replies, which will be followed by the intervention of the counselor, also for a maximum of 20 minutes. There will be a last shift, in which both the representatives of the parliamentary groups, as well as the counselor, will have a maximum of five minutes each.

The appearances of the directors will take place between May 11 and 14. The entire debate on the draft General Budget Law will take place on Tuesday, May 18, while on Wednesday, June 16, the debate and vote on the opinion of the Economy, Finance and Budget Commission on the draft General Budget Law will be held. of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia for the year 2021.

Thus, this Tuesday 11 there will be two appearances of counselors. At 9.00 am it will be the turn of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration and at 12.30 pm, the Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration.

On Wednesday May 12, at 9 am, it will be the turn of the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure; at 12.30 pm, the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, while at 4.30 pm, the Ministry of Education and Culture.

For its part, on Thursday 13, at 9:00 am it will be the turn of the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson and at 12:30 pm, the Ministry of Health.

The appearances of directors will conclude on Friday, May 14. That day at 9.00 am it will be the turn of the Department of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy; and at 12.30 pm, to the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Youth.

Once the appearances of the directors have concluded, the debate on the totality of the budgets is set for Tuesday, May 18. It will start at 10:00 am.

Already on June 2, at 10 a.m., the period for submitting amendments will end. On Monday, June 7, at 12 noon, the Bureau of the Economy, Finance and Budget Committee will meet to accept the amendments. The debate on the amendments will take place on June 10 and 11.

The parliamentary process will end on Wednesday, June 16, at 10:00 a.m., with the Plenary in which the opinion of the 2021 Regional Budget must be approved.

On the part of the parliamentary groups, the PSOE spokesman, Diego Conesa, considers that the PP of López Miras “with the purchase of wills, defectors and expelled has hijacked the Regional Assembly, the regional Budgets, which should have been presented at the end of October 2020 are 7 months late.” The socialist criticized that “they want to be dispatched in four days.”

The PP spokesman, Joaquín Segado, asked the PSOE “not to try to sabotage some Budgets on which many families and companies in the Region depend.” The parliamentarian does not understand the socialist position of “wanting to delay the approval of the accounts”, since “thousands of freelancers, hoteliers or companies in the tourism sector are waiting to receive their aid and cannot wait any longer.”

The deputy of Podemos, Rafael Esteban, points out that «under these conditions it is impossible to organize a job. Some budgets that are redone with the change of government. You can tell that budgets had to be manipulated quickly and quickly after what happened. He considers that acting in this way is “attacking the budgetary dynamics itself and the democratic procedures.”

Since VOX, Juan José Liarte, indicated that the processing calendar “leads to a period of frenzied activity”, but justifies it because “there are many social groups that are in a truly difficult situation and it would be difficult to explain to them that we adopt a different calendar.”

Finally, the spokesperson for Citizens, Francisco ÁlvarezHe recalled that his group has participated “decisively” so that the Budgets “go ahead, before they had been paralyzed because of the intentions of a colleague.” In that sense, he said that on the part of the PSOE “they were going to be delayed.” “Budgets are expansive, it is about saving lives and jobs and prioritizing necessary aid to sectors most affected by the pandemic,” he added.