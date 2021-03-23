There is little more than a month left until the 93rd Oscar Awards ceremony, the greatest distinction in world cinema, takes place, and the American Academy has already announced all the nominated. The rise of video on demand platforms has been demonstrated in recent years with a growing number of nominations. In that sense, today we present you All the 2021 Oscar-nominated movies you can watch on Netflix, which continues to add milestones after successes of previous years such as Rome or surpassing the eleven different films nominated in the previous edition. All the nominees for the Oscars 2021 that you can see on Netflix Mank (10 nominations): Best Film, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Leading Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Makeup, Better sound.

(10 nominations): Best Film, Best Director (David Fincher), Best Leading Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Makeup, Better sound. The Chicago 7 trial (6 nominations): Best Movie, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Song.

(6 nominations): Best Movie, Best Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Song. The mother of blues (5 nominations): Best Leading Actress (Viola David), Best Leading Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Makeup.

(5 nominations): Best Leading Actress (Viola David), Best Leading Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Makeup. News from the big world (4 nominations): Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack, Best Production Design, Best Sound.

(4 nominations): Best Cinematography, Best Soundtrack, Best Production Design, Best Sound. Hillbilly, a rural elegy (2 nominations): Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close), Best Makeup.

(2 nominations): Best Supporting Actress (Glenn Close), Best Makeup. Fragments of a woman (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress (Vanessa Kirby).

(1 nomination): Best Leading Actress (Vanessa Kirby). White Tiger (1 nomination): Best Adapted Screenplay.

(1 nomination): Best Adapted Screenplay. Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms (1 nomination): Best Soundtrack.

(1 nomination): Best Soundtrack. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (1 nomination): Best song.

(1 nomination): Best song. The life ahead (1 nomination): Best song.

(1 nomination): Best song. Of love and monsters (1 nomination): Best Visual Effects.

(1 nomination): Best Visual Effects. Midnight sky (1 nomination): Best Visual Effects.

(1 nomination): Best Visual Effects. Beyond the moon (1 nomination): Best animated feature film.

(1 nomination): Best animated feature film. Extraordinary camp (1 nomination): Best Documentary Feature Film.

(1 nomination): Best Documentary Feature Film. What the octopus taught me (1 nomination): Best Documentary Feature Film.

(1 nomination): Best Documentary Feature Film. If something happens to me, I love you (1 nomination): Best animated short film.

(1 nomination): Best animated short film. A love song for Latasha (1 nomination): Best Documentary Short Film. This Week on Netflix: March 22-28, 2021 As you can see, this has been a great year for the Netflix original productions, as it has gotten nominations in up to seventeen different works, framed in genres as different as fiction, animation and documentary feature films and also documentary and animation short films. Equally, Mank is the most nominated film of this entire edition of the Oscars 2021, with ten nominations for the award. Now we just have to wait for next April 26, when we can find out all the winners of this exciting gala. Meanwhile, on Netflix you have a good assortment of award-winning movies to enjoy.

