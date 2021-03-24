There is little left for the 93rd Oscars Gala, the largest celebration of world cinema, to take place and for some time we have known the nominees for this event of global relevance. The truth is that the Oscars do not cease to surprise, after the recognition of the Korean Parasites last year and thanks to the growing strength of video on demand platforms. And it is that if yesterday we talked to you about the Netflix presence In this edition, today we come to talk to you about the Oscar nominated movies 2021 you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, one of the most successful subscription services on the planet. All the nominees for the Oscars 2021 that you can see on Amazon Prime Video Sound of metal (6 nominations): Best Movie, Best Leading Actor (Riz Ahmed), Best Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound.

(6 nominations): Best Movie, Best Leading Actor (Riz Ahmed), Best Supporting Actor (Paul Raci), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound. One night in Miami … (3 nominations): Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Song.

(3 nominations): Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Song. Borat, film film sequel (2 nominations): Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova), Best Adapted Screenplay.

(2 nominations): Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova), Best Adapted Screenplay. Time (1 nomination): Best Documentary Feature Film. This Week on Prime Video – March 22-28, 2021 Although it has fallen far short of the seventeen Netflix productions nominated for the Oscars 2021, Amazon’s presence is also more than considerable, with up to four movies different (including a documentary). In fact, Sound of Metal is one of the most nominated films of this edition of the Oscars and opts for the statuette for Best Film of the year, competing with all the greats of the season. These four films are now available at no additional cost to subscribers of Prime Video.

